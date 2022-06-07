Apple WWDC 2022 full presentation

If you missed yesterday’s live Apple WWDC 2022 developer presentation during which Apple introduced their new M2 chip and laptops in the form of the Apple MacBook Pro M2 laptop and Apple MacBook Air M2, both of which will be available to purchase next month during July 2022.

Being a developer conference the Apple WWDC 2022 presentation features plenty of new updates to its range of operating systems including the new macOS Ventura, iPadOS 16 and Car Play operating system specifically designed for vehicles providing a much deeper integration and even capable of displaying your speed and more as a digital dash, says Apple.

Timestamps for the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference include:

“On Monday, Apple kicked off its annual Worldwide Developers Conference with a first-of-its-kind special event held at Apple Park that welcomed developers, students, and media to a viewing of the keynote, Platforms State of the Union, and an unveiling of the all-new Apple Developer Center. Attendees also got a first look at the completely redesigned MacBook Air and the updated 13-inch MacBook Pro powered by the breakthrough M2 chip; new features coming to iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, and watchOS 9; and the latest innovative technologies that enable developers to build their best apps on the App Store. For a complete rundown of this week’s 175+ developer sessions with Apple experts and all WWDC22 events”

– Join us in congratulating this year’s finalists and winners. The Apple Design Awards celebrate apps and games that excel in the categories of Inclusivity, Delight and Fun, Interaction, Social Impact, Visuals and Graphics, and Innovation.

– Learn about our latest updates to help you create the most innovative apps and games in the world. New videos will be released each day, starting June 7. Watch on the web or in the Apple Developer app for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

– Get one-on-one guidance from Apple engineers, designers, and experts. Learn how to implement new Apple technologies, explore UI design principles, improve your App Store product page, and much more.

– Explore some of the latest technologies and frameworks through daily coding and design challenges, and share your creations with others.

