New Apple MacBook Pro M2 laptop with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU

As well as unveiling their new MacBook Air M2, Apple also launched their new range of MacBook Pro laptops powered by the new M2 processor. M2 starts the second generation of Apple’s M-series chips and builds on the power and performance provided by the M1. “With industry-leading power efficiency, a unified memory architecture, and custom technologies, this new chip brings even more performance and capabilities to Apple’s most popular Mac notebooks” explains Apple.

The new Apple M2 chip features next-generation 8-core CPU with advancements in both performance and efficiency cores, along with Apple’s next-generation GPU, now sporting 10 cores wo more than the original M1. The M2 chip provides users with 100GB/s of unified memory bandwidth and supports up to 24GB of fast unified memory. “Designed to dramatically speed up video workflows, M2 also adds a next-generation media engine and a powerful ProRes video engine for hardware-accelerated encode and decode, so systems with M2 will be able to play back more streams of 4K and 8K video than before.”

Pricing and availability

As explained the new laptops will be available to purchase next month with the 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 starts at $1,299 and $1,199 for education and Apple allows you to choose your power adapter from the 35W Dual USB-C or 67W USB-C Power Adapter.

MacBook Pro M2 features

– With a faster 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, working with RAW images in apps like Affinity Photo is nearly 40 percent faster than the previous generation,8 and up to 3.4x faster for users who are upgrading from a model without Apple silicon.9

– Playing graphics-intensive games like Baldur’s Gate 3 is also nearly 40 percent faster than the previous 13-inch MacBook Pro,10 and up to 3.3x faster for customers upgrading from a model without Apple silicon.11

– With an active cooling system, the 13-inch MacBook Pro is designed to sustain its pro performance.

– Thanks to M2, the 13-inch MacBook Pro also supports up to 24GB of unified memory — along with 50 percent more memory bandwidth — making multitasking and working with large assets super fluid.

– With support for ProRes encode and decode in the media engine of M2, users can play back up to 11 streams of 4K and up to two streams of 8K ProRes video.12 And they can convert their video projects to ProRes nearly 3x faster than before.13

– The 13-inch MacBook Pro delivers phenomenal battery life with up to 20 hours of video playback.

“Both the new MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro minimize their impact on the environment, now using 100 percent recycled rare earth elements in the enclosure magnets. MacBook Air uses 100 percent recycled aluminum in its enclosure and is the first Apple product to use certified recycled steel. Both products meet Apple’s high standards for energy efficiency, are free of numerous harmful substances, and use wood fiber in the packaging that comes from responsibly managed forests. Today, Apple is carbon neutral for global corporate operations, and by 2030, plans to have net-zero climate impact across the entire business, which includes manufacturing supply chains and all product life cycles. This means that every Mac Apple creates, from design to manufacturing, will be 100 percent carbon neutral.”

“The new MacBook Air and updated 13-inch MacBook Pro join the even more powerful 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max to round out the strongest lineup of Mac notebooks ever offered. Both laptops will be available next month. “

Source : Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals