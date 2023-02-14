What’s the difference between the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

This guide is designed to explain the difference between the MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro. There are a number of different MacBooks available to choose from in Apple’s range, so choosing the right one for you can be difficult.

There are a total of four different MacBooks in Apple’s range, this includes the MacBook Air, the MacBook Pro 13 inch, the MacBook Pro 14 inch, and the MacBook Pro 16 inch. On top of this, some models come with a range of other options, like processors, RAM, storage, and more.

Main differences between the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

The main differences between these two laptops are the design, display, processor options and RAM and storage options.

The MacBook Air is designed to be Apple’s thinnest and lightest laptop, the device is just 1.13 inches thick as opposed to 1.56 inches thick on the 13-inch MacBook Air.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro weighs in at 3.0 pounds or 1.4 KG, the 13-inch MacBook Air weighs in at 2.7 pounds or 1.24 kg. The 14-inch and 16-inch models are also heavier and slightly thicker than the MacBook Air. You can see the main specifications of the 13-inch MacBook Air and the three models of the MacBook Pro below.

MacBook Air specs

The MacBook Air comes with a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display that has a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels and it comes with 224 pixels per inch.

The laptop is powered by the Apple M2 processor which comes with an 8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores and a choice of an 8-core GPU or a 10-core GPU with a 16-core Neural Engine.

The device comes with a battery that will give you up to 18 hours of playback on Apple TV and up to 15 hours of web browsing.

You get 8GB of RAM as standard and this can be upgraded to either 16GB or 24GB. There is also 256GB of storage as standard, this can be upgraded to 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB.

Pricing for the M2-powered MacBook Air starts at $1,199 for the 8-core GPU model and $1,499 for the 10-core GPU model. This laptop comes in a choice of four colors, Silver, Starlight, Space Gray and Midnight.

MacBook Pro 13 specs

The 13-inch MacBook Pro is also powered by Apple’s M2 Silicon processor, this is an 8-core CPU 4 performance cores, and 4 efficiency cores and it comes with a 10-core GPU.

The MacBook Pro features a 13.3-inch LED-backlit display that has a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, the device also comes with 8GB of RAM as standard, which can be updated to 16GB or 24GB.

The base model comes with 256GB of included storage, this can also be upgraded to 512GB, 1TB or 2TB of built-in storage.

The laptop comes with a battery that will give you up to 20 hours of video via the Apple TV app, and up to 17 hours of wireless web browsing.

Pricing for this model starts at $1,299 for the 256GB model and $1,499 for the 512GB model, this laptop comes in two colors, Silver and Space Gray.

MacBook Pro 14 specs

The 14-inch MacBook Pro is equipped with a 14.2-inch Liquid Crystal Retina XDR Display

The larger models in the range come with some more powerful processor options, this includes a 10-core M2 Pro chip with a 16-core GPU, plus a 12-core-CPU with a 19-core GPU.

The top processor in the range is the Apple M2 Max processor, this processor features a 12-core CPU and a 30-core GPU with a 16-core Neural engine.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro comes with 16GB of RAM as standard, this can then either be upgraded to 32GB of RAM, 64GB of RAM, or 96GB of RAM.

There are a range of different storage options for this model which include 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, or 8TB, although if you go for the larger storage options like 4TB or 8TB the price increases significantly.

You will get up to 18 hours of playback on Apple TV and up to 12 hours of wireless browsing on the web. Pricing for this model starts at $1,999 for the M2 Pro and $3,099 for the M2 Max model.

MacBook Pro 16 specs

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is equipped with a 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display that features a resolution of 3546 x 2234 pixels,

This device comes with a choice of the same processors, you can either choose the two versions of the M2 Pro processor or the M2 Max processor.

The RAM options and storage options are also the same, 16GB< 32GB< 64GB or 96GB of RAM and 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB of storage.

This model will give you a battery life of up to 22 hours of Apple TV playback and up to 15 hours of wireless web browsing. Both the 16-inch and 14-inch models of the MacBook Pro come in either Space Gray or Silver. Pricing for the M2 Pro 16 model starts at $2,49 and the M2 Max model starts at $3,499.

Conclusion

As we can see from the specifications, there are quite a lot of differences between the four models available, the main differences are the display sizes and also the processor options.

If you are looking for a powerful MacBook and need the extra processing power, then the M2 Pro and M2 Max powered MacBook Pro models with 14-inch and 16-inch displays are the ones to go for.

If you are looking for a laptop for everyday tasks then either the MacBook Air or the MacBook Pro 13-inch models are worth considering. We hope that you find this guide useful, if you have any comments or questions, please let us know in the comments section below. You can find out more details about all of the above models over at Apple’s website.





