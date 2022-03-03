New 13 inch MacBook Pro to launch next week

Apple’s March the 8th press event is official, there will be a range of devices at the event, a new 13 inch MacBook Pro, the iPhone 13 SE, and a new iPad Air.

The 13 inch MacBook Pro is expected to get a range of upgrades over the current model, this should include a new Apple Silicon processor, the Apple M2.

The Apple M2 is expected to be faster and brings improved graphics performance over the original Apple M1 processor. The M2 processor will apparently be an 8 core chip like the M1. The GPU cores are rumored to be 9 and 10 core options.

The design of the new MacBook Pro is expected to be exactly the same as the current model, we are not expecting any changes on the outside of the laptop. So far those are the only major changes we know about the new MacBook.

We are also expecting to see the new iPhone SE 3 at next week’s event, this device will have the same design as the iPhone SE and it will come with the Apple A15 Bionic processor. This is expected to be Apple’s first 5G iPhone SE.

Apple is also rumored to be launching an updated iPad Air at the event, the design is expected to be the same as the current model.

We will have more details on all of Apple’s new devices when they are made official at Apple’s press event next week. The event will be live-streamed next Tuesday at 6 PM UK time.

