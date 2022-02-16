13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 processor rumored for March

We have heard lots of rumors about what Apple will announce at their March press event, the latest rumor is about a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M2 Apple Silicon processor.

We know that there may be three new Macs at next month’s event and one of them is rumored to be a MacBook, so it could be the new 13-inch MacBook Pro.

The news comes in a report from MacRumors who have received some information from a reliable source, regarding this new MacBook Pro.

the new 13-inch model will apparently come with the same design as the current 13-inch model, it will feature a new Apple M2 silicon processor. It will come with the same number of CPU cores as the M1 processor and up to 10 GPU cores, the performance will be improved over the M1 processor. It is not clear as yet whether the device will feature any other upgrades over the current 13-inch model.

We are expecting to see the new iPhone SE 3 at the event and also a new iPad Air, it is not clear as yet what other Macs will launch at the event. There are rumors of a newly design Mac Mini with the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors. There are also rumors of a new 27 inch iMac Pro, although that is expected to launch a WWDC 2022 in June. Apple’s press event is rumored to take place on the 8th of March, this date has not been confirmed.

Source MacRumors

