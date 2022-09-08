Apple Watch SE features new S8 SiP advanced dual-core processor

As well as launching their new Ultra Watch and Series 8 range of smart wearables Apple has also introduced their new Apple Watch SE providing a wealth of advanced features at a more affordable price. The latest Watch SE features the S8 SiP advanced dual-core processor the same powerhouse that is included in the new Series 8 and Ultra. Making it 20% faster than previous generations.

Apple is also included international roaming and its new Crash Detection feature. The new SE watch is priced at $249 and will be available from September 16, 2022 onwards as will the Series 8.

“Three stylish case colors. Powerful sensors for insights about your health and fitness. Innovative safety features. Convenient ways to stay connected. A faster dual-core processor for added performance. Apple Watch SE is feature packed, and now it’s a better value than ever.”

The Apple Watch SE is available in midnight, starlight, and silver, and now features a redesigned matching back case made of a nylon composite material in both 40mm and 44mm as well as aluminum if preferred and is compatible with all existing Apple Watch bands.

“SE maintains the same case design, but features a redesigned matching back case made of a nylon composite material, making it lighter than ever. With watchOS 9, Apple Watch SE users can enjoy the benefits of the new Compass app in addition to the enhanced fitness and wellness features”

Apple Watch SE 2022 features

The Apple watchOS 9 operating system will be available for all the new watches and all Series 4 and later on Monday, September 12, and requires iPhone 8 or later and iPhone SE (2nd generation) or later running iOS 16. Apple is also including three months of Apple Fitness+ for those who purchase an Series 8, SE, or Ultra, or new Series 4 or later.

