Apple Watch Series 8 features new temp sensor, ECG, crash detection and more

As well as launching its new rugged smartwatch in the form of the Ultra, Apple also launched its new Watch Series 8 range of smart wearables. The new Series 8 watches are now available to preorder from today and will be available to purchase in stores from Friday, September 16 th 2022 and is priced from 4419 in the United Kingdom $399 throughout the United States.

Running Apple’s latest watchOS 9 operating system features of the latest Apple Watch range include wrist temperature sensing for women’s health providing women further insights into their health, and designed with the same privacy protections as with all other health data. A dual sensor design featuring one sensor on the rear of the watch nearest the skin and another just under the display reduces bias from the outside environment.

Other health features include the ability to take on ECG at any time anywhere as well as measure your blood oxygen level. Apple has also tweaked the workout features on the new Series 8 providing new functionality for a range of different sports. Watch the promotional video below to learn more about each.

Apple has also included a new feature called Crash Detection which will trigger if you are involved in a car accident and dial emergency services if they are unresponsive after a 10-second countdown. Apple Watch Series 8 also features the new Low Power Mode capable of extending the battery life of the watch up to 36 hours. Series 8 comes in aluminum and stainless steel cases in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm, and is compatible with all bands.

Apple Watch Series 8

“Utilizing the new temperature-sensing capabilities in Apple Watch Series 8, users can receive retrospective ovulation estimates. Knowing when ovulation has occurred can be helpful for family planning, and Apple Watch Series 8 makes it easy and convenient by providing these estimates in the Health app. Temperature sensing also enables improved period predictions. “

“We hear from customers how Apple Watch helps them stay connected with loved ones, be more active, and live healthier lives,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. “Apple Watch Series 8 reinforces our commitment in these areas with the addition of pioneering technology, while Apple Watch SE brings advanced core features at a new starting price. Powered by watchOS 9, the best smartwatches deliver more capabilities than ever before.”

Source : Apple

