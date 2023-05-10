If you are wondering how wet you can get your Apple Watch you might be interested to know that since Apple launched its Series 2 up to the company’s latest Series 8 watch are all water resistant rather than fully waterproof. Although the new Apple Watch Ultra is fully waterproof and can be worn during recreational scuba diving up to 40 metres or 130 feet and other activities such as swimming, showering and water skiing.

Is the Apple Watch waterproof?

Apple provides a more detailed explanation of exactly what water resistance each model offers :

– Apple Watch Series 1 and Apple Watch (1st generation) have a water-resistance rating of IPX7 under IEC standard 60529.

– Apple Watch Series 2 and later have a water-resistance rating of 50 metres under ISO standard 22810:2010.

– Apple Watch Ultra has a water-resistance rating of 100 metres under ISO standard 22810:2010 and is EN13319-compliant.

– Apple Watch Series 7 and later are rated IP6X dust resistant.

It is also worth mentioning that Apple explains water resistance is not permanent and can diminish over time and unfortunately, your Apple Watch cannot be resealed for water resistance. Apple advises that you should not expose your Apple Watch to soap or soapy water for example while showering or bathing or expose your Apple Watch to perfume solvents, detergents, acids or acidic foods, insect repellent, lotions, sun cream, oil or hair dye. As all can have a detrimental effect on the water resistance of your watch.

Water Lock mode

Since the introduction of the Apple Watch Series 2 when you start a swimming workout, your Apple Watch will automatically lock the screen using the Water Lock feature. The Apple Watch Ultra will automatically enable its Water Lock when submerged to a depth of 10cm or lower. Once you have finished your swim, Apple recommends that you remove any water from the watch’s speaker by pressing and holding the Digital Crown to unlock the screen and clear any water from your Apple Watch. A series of tones will play to clear any water that remains in the speaker.

Manually enable Water Lock mode

You can also put your Apple Watch into the Water Lock mode manually by swiping up from the bottom of your watch screen and selecting the water droplet icon. Once enabled, you will see a blue water droplet at the top of your watch screen confirming your watch is ready to be dipped in water. Remember the Apple Watch Series 1 and Apple Watch (1st generation) are splash- and water-resistant, but submerging these models is not recommended by Apple.

Apple Watch Ultra

Only the Apple Watch Ultra is fully waterproof

If you are lucky enough to own an Apple Watch Ultra, you can enjoy swimming to a depth of 130 feet or 40 meters and Apple has even included a Depth app allowing you to see your rough depth. Although Apple says this is not a dive computer and does not provide decompression stop information, gas analysis, or other recreational scuba diving functionality.

For more information on the water resistance of Apple Watch wearables jump over to the official Apple support site or visit an Apple Store.





