Apple Watch Ultra tested in a dive chamber

The Apple Watch Ultra is designed to be a rugged smartwatch, we saw it hit with a hammer earlier and now the device gets tested to see how it will perform for diving.

The watch is designed to be fully waterproof for up to 100 meters and the device has been specifically designed and tested for diving. It comes with a range of diving-related apps and features.

A dive chamber is basically a pressurized chamber with water that can test out various depths on a watch to see how the device performs. These sorts of tests are used by many companies like Rolex, Omega, Panerai, and many more to test out their dive watches.

Now we get to find out how good the Apple Watch is for diving as it gets tested out in a dive chamber by DC Rainmaker. Let’s find out how well the Apple Watch does in the dive chamber.

The Apple Watch Ultra hardware is designed to be waterproof up to 100 meters, their software only goes up to 40 meters or 130 feet. There is a third-party app coming to the Apple Watch later on that will be able to record depth beyond 130 feet, so we will have to wait until then to find out how well the device performs at lower depths.

Source & Image Credit: DC Rainmaker



