Apple Watch Ultra gets durability tested (Video)

The Apple Watch Ultra is designed to be considerably more durable than the standard Apple Watch, it comes with a titanium casing and a sapphire crystal display.

Now we get to find out just how durable the new Apple Watch is in a video from TechRax, the handset is put through a range of durability tests.

As we can see from the video, the new rugged Apple Watch easily passed the drop test, it also passed the test with the jar of screws with only minor damage.

It would appear that the sapphire crystal display on this new Apple Watch is durable as it showed no signs of damage in the first two tests.

I am quite surprised it lasted as long as it did when it was hit with the large hammer, the device is obviously as rugged and durable as Apple claims and should be good for everyday use in a range of extreme conditions.

We can see the Apple Watch Ultra becoming a popular device with extreme sports fans, the device is certainly durable and it comes with some great features.

The new Apple Watch went on sale last week, the device retails for $799 in the USA and for £849 in the UK, it is now available to buy from Apple’s retail stores and from Apple’s website.

Source & Image Credit: TechRax



