Apple Watch Series 8 gets unboxed (Video)

The new Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra have now gone on sale, along with the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro smartphones.

Now we get to find out more details about the new Apple Watch Series 8 in a new unboxing video from UrAvgConsumer.

As we can see from the video, the design of the new Apple Watch is very similar to the previous Apple Watch Series 8.

The main changes in this new model are that it comes with an always-on display and the device comes in a choice of two different sizes, 41mm and 45mm.

The new Apple Watch also comes in a choice of GPS or GPS+ and cellular and it comes with an IP6X rating for dust resistance. The device is water resistant for up to 50m and it comes with a range of sensors.

This includes a sensor that measures your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, irregular heart rhythms and also low heart rates, there is also an ECG feature built into the Apple Watch.

The device also features a temperature sensor and it comes with an Emergency SOS feature that can let you, alert rescuers, via satellite if you have no signal. Pricing for the new Apple Watch starts at $399 and it is now available to buy.

Source & Image Credit: UrAvgConsumer



