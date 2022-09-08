Apple Watch Ultra smartwatch is designed for extreme environments

Apple has launched a new rugged smartwatch this week in the form of the aptly named Apple Watch Ultra specifically designed for extreme environments. The latest addition to the range of watches from Apple introduces a new 49mm titanium case and flat sapphire front crystal glass and extended battery life providing up to 36 hours of normal use or a maximum of 60 hours when using the new low-power setting.

The Wayfinder watch face is designed specifically for the larger Apple Watch Ultra display and includes a compass built into the dial, with space for up to eight complications. The new Apple Watch Ultra is available to order today priced at £850 in the United Kingdom and $799 in the United States, with availability beginning Friday, September 23 2022.

Powered by Apple’s watchOS 9 operating system specifically designed for its range of smart wearable devices the smartwatch offers new advanced running metrics to measure performance, like Stride Length, Ground Contact Time, Vertical Oscillation, and Running Power. Together with new Workout Views, such as Segments, Splits, and Elevation. As well as a handy unique Action button which is exclusive to the Ultra and provides quick access to your most desired functions on the watch.

To accompany its new Ultra Watch Apple has also created three new watch bands in the form of the Trail Loop, Alpine Loop, and Ocean Band offering unique clasps depending on your chosen sport. Apple Watch Ultra is also equipped with three built-in microphones to significantly improve sound quality in voice calls during any conditions says Apple.

“Inspired by explorers and athletes from around the world, we created an entirely new category of Apple Watch designed for new and extreme environments — it’s the most rugged and capable Apple Watch yet,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. “Apple Watch Ultra is a versatile tool that empowers users to push their boundaries with adventure, endurance, and exploration.”

Apple Watch Ultra

Another handy feature for outdoor explorers is Backtrack which uses GPS data to create a path showing where the user has been, which is useful if they get lost or disoriented and need help retracing their steps. It can also turn on automatically in the background when off the grid. “With a single press of the Action button, users can quickly drop a Compass Waypoint or start or view a Backtrack. An 86-decibel siren is designed for emergencies, should users become lost or injured, and can help draw attention to a location.”

“An adaptive beamforming algorithm uses the microphones to capture voice while reducing ambient background sounds, resulting in remarkable clarity. In challenging windy environments, Apple Watch Ultra uses advanced wind noise-reduction algorithms, including machine learning, to deliver clear and intelligible audio for calls.”

Apple Watch Ultra night mode

“Apple Watch Ultra is an incredible tool for endurance athletes or those who aspire to push beyond their limits. For the first time ever in an Apple Watch, the precision dual-frequency GPS integrates both L1 and the latest frequency, L5, plus new positioning algorithms. Apple Watch Ultra delivers the most accurate GPS of any Apple Watch to date, providing users the most precise distance, pace, and route data for training and competing.”

Source : Apple

