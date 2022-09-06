How to fix an iPhone with a yellow battery

Have you noticed on your iPhone that the battery is yellow on the home screen instead of the normal color? There is a reason for this and also an easy fix. This guide explains why your iPhone battery is showing as yellow and what to do about it.

Many people wonder if there is something wrong with their iPhone and their iPhone battery when it turns yellow. There is nothing to worry about when you see a yellow battery indicator like the photo above.

Why has the battery indicator on my iPhone turned yellow?

The reason that the battery indicator on your iPhone is yellow is that your iPhone is set to low power mode, this is a mode that can be used to save battery life when you need some extra power from your device.

When the battery on your iPhone drops to 20 percent you are given the option to turn your device into low power mode. This mode can also be turned on without people realizing and then they wonder why the battery indicator on their device has turned yellow.

How do I get my iPhone battery back to its normal color?

This is an easy fix, to switch from the yellow battery on your device you need to turn off the low power mode and go back to normal battery mode.

This can be done on your device by going to Settings and turning the low power mode toggle off, this will return your device to standard battery mode like the photo below.

What is low power mode and when should I use it?

The low power mode is a handy mode that can be used when you are running low on juice on your iPhone battery. When you switch to low power mode it will turn a number of things off on your device in order to reduce battery consumption

Low power mode reduces the power used by features like background app refresh, email fetch, automatic downloads, iCloud photos are paused temporarily, it also reduces some of the visual effects on your iPhone.

You can find out more details about using Low Power Mode on your iPhone and how it can help you when your battery is depleted over at Apple’s website.

We hope this has explained why the battery on your iPhone has changed color and how you can get it back to the normal color. We also hope that you will find the information on the Low Power Mode useful so that you can use it when you need some extra power on your iPhone.

Image Credit: Daniel Romero

