Limit iPhone access to one app when sharing your phone using Guided Access

You might not be aware but Apple has included a useful feature that allows you to restrict access across all your applications on your iPhone when you hand it to someone else. You can set up access to a single app knowing that when you handover your iPhone that person will not be able to access any personal data, mess with your settings or inadvertently delete any of your precious memories.

Guided Access is a feature also comes in handy when you want to limit your child’s usage or when you want to stay focused on a specific task without any interruptions. The feature is available on Apple devices and allows you to restrict the device’s functionality to a single application.

By enabling Guided Access, you can ensure that your child is using only the app you want them to use, and you can also prevent accidental gestures from affecting your workflow. This feature is not only useful for parents, but it can also be helpful for teachers who want their students to stay on task during class. It’s a simple yet effective way to manage device usage and to stay productive.

Setting up iPhone Guided Access

Guided Access is a powerful tool that can help you maintain focus, control device usage, and prevent unwanted interruptions. By understanding how to set up and use this feature, you can get the most out of your Apple device.

To initiate Guided Access, you need to navigate to your device’s settings. Here’s how:

Open Settings: Tap on the Settings icon on your device’s home screen. Access Accessibility: Scroll down and tap on Accessibility. Enable Guided Access: Look for the Guided Access option and toggle it on.

After enabling Guided Access, you need to set a passcode for security purposes. This passcode will be required to end a Guided Access session. Here’s how to set it up:

Tap on Passcode Settings: This is located within the Guided Access settings. Set Guided Access Passcode: Tap on this option and enter a passcode of your choice. Confirm the passcode by entering it again. Enable Face ID or Touch ID: If you prefer, you can also enable Face ID or Touch ID as an alternative way to end a Guided Access session.

Starting a Guided Access session

Once Guided Access is set up, you can start a session with the following steps:

Open the desired app: Launch the app you want to use in Guided Access mode. Activate Guided Access: On an iPhone X or later, triple-click the side button. On an iPhone 8 or earlier, triple-click the Home button. Define touch-sensitive areas: If you want certain parts of your screen to be unresponsive to touch, draw a circle around those areas using one finger. You can adjust the circle’s size or position, or remove it by tapping the X. Start Guided Access: Tap on the Guided Access option, then tap Start.

Alternatively, you can use Siri to start a Guided Access session. Simply open the desired app and tell Siri, “Turn on Guided Access.”

Controlling available features

Guided Access allows you to control which features are available during a session. To adjust these settings, follow these steps:

Access Options: Triple-click the Side or Home button and tap Options. If Options doesn’t appear, triple-click again and enter your passcode. Adjust Settings: Enable or disable the options you want, then tap Done.

You can control a variety of features, including:

Sleep/Wake Button : Disable this to prevent the device from going to sleep or waking up.

: Disable this to prevent the device from going to sleep or waking up. Volume Buttons : Disable this to prevent volume adjustments.

: Disable this to prevent volume adjustments. Motion : Disable this to limit how your device responds to motion, such as shaking or screen rotation.

: Disable this to limit how your device responds to motion, such as shaking or screen rotation. Keyboards : Disable this to prevent the keyboard from appearing.

: Disable this to prevent the keyboard from appearing. Touch : Disable this if you want your device to ignore screen touches.

: Disable this if you want your device to ignore screen touches. Dictionary Lookup : Enable this to use the Look Up feature when you select text.

: Enable this to use the Look Up feature when you select text. Time Limit: Enable this to set a time limit for your Guided Access session.

Ending a Guided Access session

To end a Guided Access session, triple-click the Side or Home button, enter your Guided Access passcode, and tap End. If you enabled Touch ID or Face ID for Guided Access, you can end the session by double-clicking the Side or Home button.

If you would like to learn more about using Guided Access with your iPhone or iPad it might be worth your while jumping over to the official Apple support website. Or booking an appointment with an Apple Genius Bar representative will be up to help you solve your issue in person.



