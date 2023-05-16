Understanding machine learning what is it and how it works

Have you ever wondered how your streaming service knows just what movie you’d like to watch next? Or how your email filter separates the important messages from the sea of promotional clutter? The answer lies in a powerful technological concept that’s quietly reshaping our world, Machine Learning. Within this world algorithms learn from data, predicting outcomes, driving decisions, and even mimicking human behavior.

From the personalized advertisements you see online, to the self-driving cars of the near future, machine learning is the invisible force that’s propelling us towards an exciting new era of artificial intelligence. It’s the breakthrough science that’s transforming industries. If you would like to learn exactly what machine learning is and more about the subfield of artificial intelligence (AI) that focuses on the development of algorithms and statistical models. This quick guide will explain how computers perform tasks without being explicitly programmed to do so. Essentially, machine learning systems are designed to learn and improve from experience.

What is machine learning?

There are three primary types of machine learning:

Supervised Learning

In supervised learning, the model is provided with labeled training data. An algorithm is used to learn the relationship between the input features (or attributes) and the output (or labels). Once the model is trained, it can predict the output for new, unseen data. Examples of supervised learning include regression and classification problems, such as predicting house prices or identifying whether or not an email is spam.

Unsupervised Learning

In unsupervised learning, the model is not provided with labeled data, and it must find patterns and relationships within the data on its own. Examples of unsupervised learning include clustering (where the goal is to group similar instances together) and anomaly detection (where the goal is to detect unusual instances).

Reinforcement Learning

In reinforcement learning, an agent learns how to behave in an environment by performing actions and receiving rewards or penalties. The goal is to learn a policy, which is a strategy that defines what action the agent should choose at each state.

Machine learning has many applications, ranging from recommendation systems (like those used by Netflix or Amazon) to speech recognition, image recognition, natural language processing, and self-driving cars.

How does machine learning work?

Machine learning works by using algorithms to parse data, learn from it, and then make determinations or predictions. Here’s a simplified explanation of the steps involved:

Data Collection: The first step in the machine learning process is to gather the data that will train the model. This data may come from various sources and may include text, images, numbers, etc. Depending on the problem at hand, different types of data may be required.

Data Preparation: The collected data is then prepared for processing. This may include cleaning the data to remove noise and errors, handling missing data, and converting the data into a format that the machine learning algorithm can process. This step is commonly known as data preprocessing.

Feature Extraction: Features are individual measurable properties or characteristics of the phenomenon being observed. These are the input variables for our model. Feature extraction involves transforming raw data into a set of features that better represent the problem to the predictive model. For example, for an email, features could be the words in the text, the length of the email, the time it was sent, etc.

Model Training: A machine learning model is trained by feeding it data. In supervised learning, the model is given inputs along with the correct outputs, and the model learns by comparing its actual output with the correct outputs to find errors. It then changes its approach (i.e., updates its parameters) to improve. In unsupervised learning, the model isn't given the correct outputs and needs to find patterns and relationships in the data on its own.

Evaluation: After the model has been trained, it's important to evaluate its performance. This is typically done by using a different set of data (test data) that the model hasn't seen before. Common evaluation metrics include accuracy, precision, recall, and F1 score for classification problems, and mean absolute error, mean squared error, and R-squared for regression problems.

Tuning and Optimization: Once the model has been evaluated, it may be necessary to adjust and optimize its parameters to improve performance. This process is known as hyperparameter tuning.

Prediction: Once the model is trained, evaluated, and optimized, it can be used to make predictions on new, unseen data.

It’s worth noting that machine learning is an iterative process. Even after a model has been deployed, it may need to be updated and retrained as new data becomes available.

Is machine learning artificial intelligence?

Yes, machine learning (ML) is a subset of artificial intelligence (AI). AI is a broad term that refers to machines or software mimicking human intelligence, aiming to replicate human thought processes, decision-making, and actions. AI includes a wide range of technologies and techniques, such as rule-based systems, expert systems, and robotics.

Machine learning, on the other hand, is more specific. It’s an approach to AI that involves developing algorithms that allow machines to learn from and make decisions or predictions based on data. Rather than being explicitly programmed to perform a task, a machine learning system is designed to analyze and learn from data, and then use its learned knowledge to make decisions.

In recent years, machine learning has become one of the most important and influential areas of AI, due to its ability to handle large, complex datasets and to learn and improve over time. It’s the technology behind many familiar applications, including recommendation systems (like those used by Netflix and Amazon), speech recognition systems (like Siri and Alexa), and image recognition systems (like those used by Google Photos).

What is regularization in machine learning?

Regularization is a technique used in machine learning to prevent overfitting, which is a situation where a machine learning model performs well on training data but poorly on unseen data (test data). Overfitting often occurs when a model is excessively complex, such as having too many parameters relative to the number of observations. A model that is overfit will have learned the training data too well, to the point where it captures not only the underlying patterns but also the noise and outliers in the data.

Regularization addresses overfitting by adding a penalty term to the loss function that the algorithm optimizes. This penalty discourages overly complex models by effectively increasing their training error.

There are several types of regularization, but two of the most common are L1 and L2 regularization:

L1 Regularization (Lasso regression): The penalty is the absolute value of the magnitude of the coefficients. This can lead to some coefficients being shrunk to exactly zero, which is equivalent to the corresponding feature being excluded from the model.

L2 Regularization (Ridge regression): The penalty is the square of the magnitude of the coefficients. This tends to spread coefficient values out more evenly, and unlike L1 regularization, it doesn’t force coefficients to zero.

In both cases, the amount of regularization to apply is controlled by a hyperparameter. Regularization is a form of bias-variance tradeoff: increasing the regularization strength increases the model’s bias but reduces its variance. The best amount of regularization (i.e., the best value of the hyperparameter) is typically found through cross-validation.

If you would like to learn more about artificial intelligence and jump over to our previous article which dives deeper into what AI is and how it is shaping the world.



