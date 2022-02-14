New Apple MacBook could launch at March event with iPhone SE 3

Apple is expected to launch a range of new devices at a press event next month, now it looks like one device will be a new Apple MacBook.

We already know that the iPhone SE 3 and some new iPad are launching and Apple are also expected to unveil a new Mac at the event next month.

The new iPhone SE and some iPads had previously been spotted at the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) and now some new Macs have also appeared there.

A total of three new Macs have been spotted at the Eurasian Economic Commission and at least one of them is a new Apple MacBook.

The three new Mac models that were listed were the A2615, the A2686, and the A2681, one model is described as a laptop which would be a new MacBook that is coming at the event. Exactly which model this device remains to be seen.

We are expecting a wide range of new Macs from Apple this year, including a new MacBook Air, some new MacBook Pro notebooks, a new 27 inch iMac, a new Mac Mini, and a new Mac Pro.

It will be interesting to see exactly what Apple is planning to launch at their March press event, the event is rumored to take place on the 8th of March. As soon as we get some more details about exactly what Apple has planned we will let you know.

