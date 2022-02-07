iPhone SE 3 and iPad Air to launch at Match 8th event

It looks like we have a potential date for Apple’s first press event of 2022, March the 8th, and Apple will launch their new iPhone SE 3, a new iPad Air, e may also see a new Mac at the event.

The news comes in a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman who has revealed the date of Apple’s next press event. As with the previous events over the last two years, this will be a digital-only event that will be streamed.

The new iPhone SE 3 is expected to come with the same design as the current handset, the device will get a number of hardware updates. This will include 5G and it will be powered by the Apple A15 Bionic processor from the iPhone 13.

The handset will also come with updated cameras and we are expecting it to feature more RAM and possibly more storage than the current device.

The new iPad Air will come with a faster processor than the current model and it will also come with 5G, the design of the device is expected to be the same as the current model.

There is also the possibility of a new Mac at this event, although we are not 100 percent sure about this, the rumored device for the event is a new updated Mac Mini. This device is expected to get the latest Apple M1 processor and also a new design.

Apple will also release iOS 15.4 in March, this will happen sometime in the first half of March, possibly the same week of the press event.

