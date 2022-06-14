New M2 iPads launching in September or October

We recently heard about a new 14-inch iPad that is expected sometime in early 2023, this will be one of the new M2 iPads. There will also be some versions of this iPad launching this year.

Apple unveiled their new M2 processor at WWDC 2022 last week, it is used in the new MacBook Air, and it will also be used in the new iPads.

According to a recent report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple will be releasing their new M2 iPads in either September or October.

We suspect October may be more likely as the new iPhone 14 range will launch in September, Apple is likely to hold a second event in October for the new Macs and also for their new iPads.

As well to the new M2 processors these new iPads will come with some other upgrades, these will include updated cameras, wireless charging, and more.

We are expecting two iPad Pro models before the end of 2022, a 12.9-inch model and an 11-inch model, the new 14-inch model will apparently launch next year.

Apple is rumored to bring an updated design to the new iPad exactly how the design of the device will change is not known as yet. We are looking forward to finding out more information about these new iPads and what they will look like.

Source Bloomberg, MacRumors

Image Credit: Francois Hoang

