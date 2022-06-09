Apple M2 MacBook Air in action (Video)

The new Apple M2 MacBook Air was made official at WWDC earlier this week, Apple also unveiled their latest Silicon processor which is used in the laptop, the Apple M2.

Now we get to find out more details about Apple’s new M2 MacBook Air in a new video from Marques Brownlee.

As we can see from the video the new MacBook Air features a new design and it also comes with an Apple MagSafe power adapter and it features a new larger display that has a notch at the top.

The display is slightly bigger at 13.6 inches as opposed to the 13.3-inch display on the previous model, the previous model is also still available to buy from Apple.

The new MacBook Air is slightly more expensive than the previous model, the previous model started at $999 and this model starts at $1,199.

There are a number of upgrade options available on the new MacBook Air and if you go for all of the upgrades which include 2TB of storage 24GB of RAM and more then the cost is increased to $2,499 which is quite a high price for a MacBook Air.

The new M2 MacBook Air is also available in a range of different colors, as we can see from the video, these include Midnight, Starlight, Space Grey, and Silver.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

