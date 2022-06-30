Apple M2 MacBook Air to go on sale July 15th

The new Apple M2 MacBook Air was made official at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference earlier this month.

Apple did not give a specific release date for their new MacBook Air, all they said was that the device would go on sale in July.

MacRumors has discovered the release date of the new MacBook Air from one of their retail sources, the device will go on sale on the 15th of July. This date has yet to be officially confirmed by Apple.

The updated Macbook Air comes with a 13.6-inch display, the previous model featured a 13.3-inch display, and Apple will continue to offer the previous model as well.

Pricing for the new M2 MacBook Air starts at $1,199, the top model comes with 24GB of RAM and 2TB of storage, this device with all of the upgrades will cost you $2,499.

Apple will offer their updated MacBook Air in a choice of colors, these include Starlight, Space Grey, Midnight, and Silver.

We can expect some sort of official announcement from Apple soon about the launch date of the new MacBook Air. As soon as we get confirmation that the 15th of July is the correct release date for the new laptop, we will let you know,

