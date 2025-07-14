Argon ONE UP Open Source ARM : Raspberry Pi CM5 Laptop



What if your next laptop wasn’t just a tool, but a gateway to limitless creativity? The Argon ONE UP, an open source ARM laptop built around the innovative Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5, is redefining what’s possible in portable computing. Imagine a sleek, durable device that combines the flexibility of Raspberry Pi systems with the functionality of a traditional laptop—offering not just performance, but the freedom to customize and innovate. Whether you’re a developer pushing the boundaries of software or a hobbyist exploring the endless potential of open source hardware, this device promises to be a fantastic option. Could this be the best Raspberry Pi notebook ever?

ETA Prime explore how the Argon ONE UP stands out in the world of Raspberry Pi laptops, from its premium aluminum chassis to its powerful modular design. You’ll discover how its 14-inch IPS display, advanced connectivity options, and support for high-speed M.2 SSDs make it a versatile tool for coding, media editing, and beyond. But what truly sets it apart is its open source ethos, empowering users to tailor both hardware and software to their exact needs. Whether you’re curious about its real-world performance or eager to see how it bridges the gap between DIY tech and polished functionality, this deep dive will reveal why the Argon ONE UP is more than just a laptop—it’s a revolution in portable computing.

Argon ONE UP Overview

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Argon ONE UP is an open source ARM laptop powered by the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 (CM5), offering RAM options from 4GB to 16GB and support for a 2280 M.2 SSD for faster storage.

It features a durable aluminum chassis, a 14-inch IPS display with 1920×1200 resolution, and a backlit keyboard with a dedicated Raspberry Pi key for enhanced usability.

Comprehensive connectivity options include USB 3.0, USB Type-C, HDMI, GPIO access, and a microSD card slot, making it versatile for various applications.

Efficient thermal management with a built-in fan and aluminum heat sink supports overclocking, while built-in Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth ensure seamless wireless connectivity.

Its open source nature allows extensive software and hardware customization, making it ideal for developers, hobbyists, and Raspberry Pi enthusiasts seeking a portable and adaptable computing solution.

Key Features and Highlights

The Argon ONE UP distinguishes itself through its thoughtful design and advanced technical capabilities. Its standout features include:

A durable aluminum chassis that ensures portability without compromising on strength.

that ensures portability without compromising on strength. A 14-inch IPS display with a 1920×1200 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio for sharp visuals and an immersive viewing experience.

with a 1920×1200 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio for sharp visuals and an immersive viewing experience. Powered by the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 , with RAM configurations ranging from 4GB to 16GB to suit various performance needs.

, with RAM configurations ranging from 4GB to 16GB to suit various performance needs. Support for a 2280 M.2 SSD , offering faster storage speeds compared to traditional microSD cards.

, offering faster storage speeds compared to traditional microSD cards. Comprehensive connectivity options , including USB, HDMI, and GPIO access for versatile use cases.

, including USB, HDMI, and GPIO access for versatile use cases. Customizable open source software and hardware, allowing users to tailor the device to their specific requirements.

Design and Build: A Perfect Balance of Style and Functionality

The Argon ONE UP features a premium aluminum chassis that combines durability with a lightweight design, making it an ideal companion for users on the move. Its 14-inch IPS display delivers crisp visuals and vibrant colors, thanks to its 1920×1200 resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio. This ensures a comfortable viewing experience whether you’re coding, streaming videos, or browsing the web.

The laptop’s backlit keyboard enhances usability in low-light environments, while the inclusion of a dedicated Raspberry Pi key provides quick access to essential functions. Paired with a responsive multi-touch trackpad, the Argon ONE UP offers a polished and professional user experience that rivals traditional laptops.

Argon ONE UP Raspberry Pi Laptop soon Launching on Kickstarter

Hardware and Performance: Built to Excel

At the heart of the Argon ONE UP is the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 (CM5), available in configurations with 4GB, 8GB, or 16GB of RAM. This modular design not only ensures compatibility with future Raspberry Pi upgrades but also extends the device’s lifespan, making it a long-term investment for users.

The laptop supports a 2280 M.2 SSD, allowing significantly faster read and write speeds compared to microSD cards. This makes it well-suited for tasks that demand quick data access, such as software development, media editing, and emulation. Built-in Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth connectivity ensure seamless wireless communication, allowing you to connect to networks and peripherals with ease.

To maintain optimal performance, the Argon ONE UP is equipped with a built-in fan and an aluminum heat sink for efficient thermal management. This cooling system supports overclocking, allowing users to push the Raspberry Pi module to its limits without risking overheating.

Connectivity and Versatility

The Argon ONE UP excels in connectivity, making it a versatile tool for a wide range of applications. Its ports and interfaces include:

USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports for high-speed data transfer and peripheral support.

for high-speed data transfer and peripheral support. A USB Type-C port that doubles as a charging port and GPIO adapter interface.

that doubles as a charging port and GPIO adapter interface. A full-size HDMI output for connecting external displays.

for connecting external displays. A microSD card slot for additional storage options.

for additional storage options. A 3.5mm audio jack for headphones or external speakers.

Additionally, the inclusion of a custom GPIO access adapter enhances its functionality, allowing users to connect sensors, modules, and other hardware for development projects.

Software and Customization: Tailored to Your Preferences

One of the most compelling aspects of the Argon ONE UP is its open source nature, which allows for extensive software and hardware customization. The device includes custom battery control software that provides real-time battery percentage monitoring, making sure you stay informed about power levels during extended use.

The multi-touch trackpad enhances navigation, making tasks like web browsing, document editing, and coding more intuitive. Whether you’re a developer looking to tweak the software or a hobbyist interested in modifying the hardware, the Argon ONE UP offers the flexibility to cater to your specific needs.

Audio and Additional Features

The Argon ONE UP is equipped with stereo speakers that deliver clear audio for everyday tasks such as media playback, video calls, and casual listening. While the sound quality may not rival high-end audio systems, it is more than sufficient for general use.

Currently in its prototype stage, the Argon ONE UP is undergoing refinements to ensure a polished final product. A Kickstarter campaign is expected to launch soon, providing updates and an opportunity for early adopters to support the project and secure their own device.

Redefining Raspberry Pi Laptops

The Argon ONE UP Raspberry Pi-powered laptop will soon be launching on Kickstarter. Combining the modularity and flexibility of the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 with a sleek, functional design. It bridges the gap between open source development platforms and traditional laptops, offering a unique solution for developers, hobbyists, and tech enthusiasts alike.

With its robust hardware, advanced features, and open source ethos, the Argon ONE UP is poised to become a valuable tool for anyone seeking a portable, customizable computing environment. Whether you’re coding on the go, experimenting with new projects, or simply exploring the possibilities of Raspberry Pi technology, this laptop delivers a compelling blend of performance and versatility.

