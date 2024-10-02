DigiPort The Ultimate Pocket PC You Can Take Anywhere

Imagine a world where you no longer need to carry a bulky laptop or workstation to get work done. In an age where portability and versatility are key, technology has introduced devices that pack computing power into smaller and more accessible formats. Enter DigiPort Pocket PC, a powerful mini PC dongle style system designed to transform any screen into a fully functional personal computer.

DigiPort Pocket PC

Key Takeaways : High-Performance Processor : Quad-Core Broadcom BCM2711 Cortex-A72 (ARM v8) running at 1.5GHz.

: Quad-Core Broadcom BCM2711 Cortex-A72 (ARM v8) running at 1.5GHz. Stunning Video Decoding : Capable of hardware decoding for H.265 (HEVC) up to 4Kp60 and H.264 up to 1080p60.

: Capable of hardware decoding for H.265 (HEVC) up to 4Kp60 and H.264 up to 1080p60. Multitasking Made Easy : Choose from 1GB, 2GB, 4GB, or 8GB LPDDR4-3200 SDRAM for efficient multitasking.

: Choose from 1GB, 2GB, 4GB, or 8GB LPDDR4-3200 SDRAM for efficient multitasking. Flexible Storage Options : Configurable with Lite storage (0GB), 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB eMMC Flash memory.

: Configurable with Lite storage (0GB), 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB eMMC Flash memory. Fast Connectivity : Features Gigabit Ethernet, USB 2.0 ports, dual camera interfaces, and PCIe Gen 2 x1 for expandability.

: Features Gigabit Ethernet, USB 2.0 ports, dual camera interfaces, and PCIe Gen 2 x1 for expandability. Wireless Capabilities : Includes a fully certified radio module for 2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz wireless support, as well as Bluetooth 5.0. An on-board electronic switch allows for flexible antenna options.

Whether you’re stuck with a dead laptop battery, traveling light, or simply want a more convenient way to access your data and applications, DigiPort offers the solution you didn’t know you needed. Powered by the versatile Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 (CM4), DigiPort is revolutionizing portable computing by allowing users to turn any HDMI-compatible screen into a computer in seconds. Early bird backing offers are now available for the radical project from roughly $61 or £52 (depending on current exchange rates).

Raspberry Pi CM4

At the heart of DigiPort lies the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 (CM4), a compact yet powerful computing platform known for its reliability and flexibility. The CM4 features a quad-core Broadcom BCM2711 Cortex-A72 processor, clocking at 1.5GHz, ensuring smooth performance across a variety of tasks. This raw processing power allows DigiPort to handle everything from basic web browsing and office applications to multimedia streaming and even retro gaming.

But performance isn’t limited to just processing power. DigiPort Pocket PC also comes with hardware decoding capabilities for H.265 (HEVC) video up to 4Kp60, meaning it can easily handle high-resolution video playback for seamless media consumption. Whether you’re streaming Netflix or enjoying YouTube videos, DigiPort ensures a top-tier visual experience.

To make sure that DigiPort fits the needs of various users, it offers different configurations with up to 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM and up to 32GB of eMMC storage. Whether you’re a light user or a heavy multitasker, there’s a configuration that suits your needs.

Assuming that the DigiPort funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2024. To learn more about the DigiPort pocket-sized computer project watch the promotional video below.

Additionally, the device is equipped with Gigabit Ethernet, dual camera interfaces, PCIe Gen 2 x1, and USB ports, allowing for maximum expandability. It also includes Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, making wireless connections quick and easy.

Specifications:

Processor : Compatible with Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 (CM4)

: Compatible with Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 (CM4) Connectivity : HDMI, 2 x USB 2.0, USB Type-C for power

: HDMI, 2 x USB 2.0, USB Type-C for power Storage : MicroSD card slot for operating system and file storage

: MicroSD card slot for operating system and file storage Cooling : Dedicated passive heatsink for temperature regulation

: Dedicated passive heatsink for temperature regulation Remote Control : Onboard IR receiver for remote functionalities

: Onboard IR receiver for remote functionalities Dimensions : Compact and easy to carry (exact dimensions TBD)

: Compact and easy to carry (exact dimensions TBD) Power Supply : 5V via USB Type-C

: 5V via USB Type-C Operating System Support : Multiple OS compatibility, including Raspberry Pi OS, Linux distributions, and Android.

Multiple Uses in a Single Device

The versatility of DigiPort is one of its most compelling features. Whether you’re a student, professional, gamer, or cybersecurity enthusiast, DigiPort adapts to your specific requirements. Here are a few ways DigiPort stands out across different use cases:

1. Productivity on the Go: Forget carrying around heavy laptops. With DigiPort, any TV or monitor can be turned into a fully functional workstation. This is ideal for professionals needing quick access to documents, presentations, and other work materials. Simply plug it into an HDMI port, connect your peripherals, and you’re ready to go.

2. Gaming and Entertainment: DigiPort supports multiple operating systems, allowing users to enjoy retro gaming platforms and streaming services such as Netflix or Prime Video. Pair it with a controller, and you can have a portable gaming console. Plus, the 4K video support ensures stunning clarity for your favorite shows and movies.

3. Cybersecurity and Ethical Hacking: Ethical hackers can use DigiPort Pocket PC as a portable hacking station, with support for specialized tools and operating systems like Kali Linux and Parrot OS. The pocket-sized form factor allows users to carry an entire security lab wherever they go.

4. Education and Learning: Students can benefit from DigiPort’s flexibility, whether for coding projects, multimedia presentations, or online learning. Its ability to run various operating systems also makes it a great tool for experimentation and software development.

Why Choose DigiPort Over Traditional Laptops or Tablets?

With laptops and tablets already offering portable computing solutions, you may wonder why DigiPort is worth considering. The key lies in its portability, versatility, and ease of use.

Unlike traditional laptops, DigiPort is small enough to fit in your pocket or even attach to your keychain. Its plug-and-play design means there’s no need for lengthy setups or bulky power adapters. Whether you’re connecting to a TV in a hotel room or using a monitor in a meeting room, DigiPort simplifies the entire process.

Moreover, DigiPort is significantly more affordable than most portable computers or tablets on the market. For students or professionals looking to stretch their budget without sacrificing functionality, it offers an excellent alternative. DigiPort Pocket PC also consumes far less power, making it an energy-efficient solution for those conscious of their power usage.

Beyond affordability, DigiPort excels in customization. Thanks to its Raspberry Pi CM4 foundation, users can switch between multiple operating systems such as Raspberry Pi OS, Windows, Android, Ubuntu, and more. Whether you need to run productivity software, enjoy gaming, or explore cybersecurity applications, DigiPort can handle it all. This adaptability is something you won’t easily find in a standard laptop or tablet.

DigiPort PC Features:

Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 (CM4) Compatible – Built to work seamlessly with the CM4, offering robust performance.

– Built to work seamlessly with the CM4, offering robust performance. HDMI Connection – Effortlessly connects to any TV or monitor via HDMI, providing sharp, high-definition output.

– Effortlessly connects to any TV or monitor via HDMI, providing sharp, high-definition output. 2 x USB 2.0 Ports – For connecting peripherals like keyboards, mice, USB drives, and more.

– For connecting peripherals like keyboards, mice, USB drives, and more. USB Type-C Power Input – Convenient and reliable power delivery through a Type-C connection.

– Convenient and reliable power delivery through a Type-C connection. Onboard IR Receiver – Control your DigiPort remotely with an IR remote for added convenience.

– Control your DigiPort remotely with an IR remote for added convenience. Onboard SD Card Slot – Easily install and run operating systems with external microSD card storage.

– Easily install and run operating systems with external microSD card storage. Dedicated Heatsink – Integrated cooling solution ensures optimal performance without overheating.

– Integrated cooling solution ensures optimal performance without overheating. Compact and Portable – Lightweight, pocket-sized design for ultimate portability and easy setup anywhere.

– Lightweight, pocket-sized design for ultimate portability and easy setup anywhere. Plug & Play – No complicated setup required, just connect, power, and start using instantly.

As we move into an era where work and entertainment must be accessible at any time, DigiPort offers a forward-thinking solution to portable computing. Combining powerful performance with extreme portability, it’s designed to meet the needs of modern users who require both flexibility and convenience. Whether you’re looking to downsize from a bulky laptop or simply want a more versatile device, DigiPort is an option that deserves serious consideration. It’s not just a tech gadget—it’s a game-changer for anyone in need of computing power on the go.

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and feature breakdown for the pocket-sized computer, jump over to the official DigiPort Pocket PC crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.

