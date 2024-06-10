LimeNET Micro 2.0 Developer Edition modular radio carrier board for Raspberry Pi CM4

LimeNET Micro 2.0 Developer Edition is a radio frontend carrier board for LimeSDR XTRX and the Raspberry Pi CM4, and is part of Qorvo RF Accelerator. The LimeNET Micro 2.0 DE (Developer Edition) is a cutting-edge modular radio platform that integrates the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 (CM4) and LimeSDR XTRX to deliver unparalleled computing and RF capabilities.
- Modular radio platform leveraging Raspberry Pi CM4 and LimeSDR XTRX
- Based on the versatile LimePSB RPCM board
- Supports a wide range of wireless applications
- Deluxe version includes Amarisoft 5G stack and core, two smartphones, and ten SIM cards
- Custom configurations available with choice of CM4 and mini PCIe card
- Comprehensive connectivity options including USB, Ethernet, HDMI, and more
- Integrated 2×2 MIMO front end module for higher output power and frequency flexibility
This innovative platform is built around the new LimePSB RPCM, a planar system board that offers significantly more versatility compared to its predecessor, the LimeNET Micro. The previous version was limited by its support for the less powerful CM3 and an integrated SISO radio, whereas the LimeNET Micro 2.0 DE provides a comprehensive baseband and RF solution ideal for a wide range of wireless applications.
Features and Specifications
The LimeNET Micro 2.0 DE is packed with features that make it a versatile tool for developers and engineers. The platform includes the LimePSB RPCM, Raspberry Pi CM4, and LimeSDR XTRX, forming a complete baseband and RF solution. The deluxe version comes fully loaded with the Amarisoft 5G stack and core, two smartphones, and ten SIM cards, making it a turnkey private 5G network solution. Alternatively, users can opt for custom configurations by populating the LimePSB RPCM board with their choice of CM4 and mini PCIe card.
Connectivity Options
- Raspberry Pi CM4 connector (dual row)
- USB 2.0 (Type-C) socket for USB boot and power delivery
- Dual USB 2.0 (type A) socket or Front Panel USB 2.0 header
- Gigabit Ethernet jack with PoE
- mini PCIe x1 Gen 2 (5 Gbps)
- 2x HDMI 2.0 receptacle supporting up to 4Kp60
- 2x 15-pin FPC connectors for MIPI DSI display and CSI camera
- 3.5 mm four-pin jack for analog audio and composite video
- microSD card socket and nano-SIM socket
- Coaxial RF connectors (4x SMA female + 4x U.FL female)
- 20-pin Raspberry Pi CM4 GPIO header (3.3 V)
- 14-pin Raspberry Pi CM4 SYS header
- Five-pin front display connector (power, I2C, button)
- Raspberry Pi CM4 UART0 header (unpopulated)
- Two-pin and four-pin FAN connector (5 V default or 3.3 V or VCCINT voltage)
RF Front End
- Configuration: MIMO (2x TRX, 2x RX)
- LNAs, PAs, RF switches, power, and mode control (TDD and FDD)
Miscellaneous Features
- Board temperature sensor
- EEPROM and secure key storage
- RTC, ADC, and USB 2.0 hub
- General user inputs/outputs including 4x general purpose dual-color (RG) LEDs
- Clock system with 30.72 MHz onboard VCOCXO and optional VCTCXOs
- Possibility to synchronize multiple boards using coaxial SMA connectors
Board Size and Power Sources
- Board size: 170 mm x 110 mm
- Power sources: Barrel jack connector (9-14 V, 2-3 A), USB Power Delivery (12 V, 1.5 A or 2.5 A), PoE (12 V, 2 A)
Pricing and Availability
The LimeNET Micro 2.0 DE is available in various configurations to suit different needs. The base version, which includes the LimePSB RPCM without a CM4 or mini PCIe card, is priced competitively to attract developers and hobbyists. The fully loaded deluxe version, which includes the Amarisoft 5G stack and core, two smartphones, and ten SIM cards, offers a turnkey solution for those looking to set up a private 5G network. Custom configurations are also available, allowing users to choose their preferred CM4 and mini PCIe card. For detailed pricing and availability, interested parties should visit the official LimeNET website or contact the sales team directly.
Additional Areas of Interest
For those interested in exploring further, the LimeNET Micro 2.0 DE opens up numerous possibilities in the realm of wireless communication. From setting up private 5G networks to developing custom RF solutions, the platform’s versatility makes it an invaluable tool for both professionals and enthusiasts. Additionally, the integration of the Raspberry Pi CM4 and LimeSDR XTRX ensures that users have access to a robust and flexible development environment. Whether you’re a developer looking to experiment with new wireless technologies or an organization aiming to deploy a private network, the LimeNET Micro 2.0 DE offers a comprehensive solution that meets a wide range of needs. Here are some other articles you may find of interest on the subject of Raspberry Pi projects and hardware :
- New Raspberry Pi 5 EEPROM update add’s new features
- Building a Raspberry Pi 5 Nintendo games emulation console
- Can the Raspberry Pi 5 mini PC truly replace your desktop PC
- Raspberry Pi 5 games emulation tested
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.