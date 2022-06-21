DevTerm portable terminal Raspberry Pi CM4 upgrade

Linux or Raspberry Pi enthusiasts searching for a portable terminal might be interested in the DevTerm portable terminal which can now be powered by the versatile Raspberry Pi CM4. The term was originally designed to support either a custom dual or quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor module or a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3. Now the development team at Clockwork Pi also released a version supporting the RISC-V processor module.

Raspberry Pi CM4 adapter

Clockwork has created a Raspberry Pi CM4 Adapter for DevTerm and CPI v3.14 adapter that allows you to easily upgrade your portable terminal if you have previously purchased one upgrading its processing power to a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 just $19. Full kits are available from $239.

Although the DevTerm R-01 is a highly experimental model and requires some experience with Linux system and FOSS says the Clockwork team. We strongly recommend all beginners to choose other models. The DevTerm Kit A06 series is priced at $339 and is available in either retro grey or transparent grey finishes with 4 GB of memory.

Specifications include :

– ClockworkPi v3.14 mainboard

– A-06 Core module (ARM64-bit Dual-core Cortex-A72 + Quad-core Cortex-A53, Mali-T864, 4GB LPDDR4)

– Ext. module

– 6.86-inch IPS screen module

– Clockwork 65% keyboard

– Battery module

– Dual speaker

– 58mm 200dpi thermal printer component

– Shells and bracket system

– 32GB high-speed TF-card with clockworkOS

For more information on all the portable terminals created by Clockwork and the Raspberry Pi CM4 adapter jump over to their official online store by following the link below.

Source : Liliputing : Clockwork

