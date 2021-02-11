CuBox-M Quad core Arm Cortex A53 mini PC $99

SolidRun has introduced a new addition to their range of tiny mini PC systems, announcing the launch of the new SolidRun Cubox-M mini PC powered by an NXP i.MX 8M Plus Quad core Arm Cortex A53 up to 1.8GHz processor which is supported by up to 4GB LPDDR4 and includes 8GB eMMC with more storage available from microSD cards.

Other features of the SolidRun Cubox-M mini PC include Ethernet RJ45 10/100/1000 and connectivity via 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WiFi, Bluetooth also available as an optional extra. The CuBox-M is available for pre-order for $99 or with the PoE + WiFi + 4GB mini PC version priced at $160.

“Featuring the same well-known SolidRun’s fanless computer form factor, CuBox-M and its iMX8M Plus based SOM adds 2.3 TOPs of neural network acceleration inside. This makes it the perfect quick to market solution for your latest vision processing application. “Not everyone working on Arm-based IoT software wants an exposed SBC lying on their desk with wires hanging out of it,” stated SolidRun’s chief systems architect Jon Nettleton. “Sometimes a software developer or machine learning researcher just wants a streamlined system to test their product on, be it an Android application or a new Edge-based AI inference algorithm. CuBox-M offers them exactly that, a small, powerful, and cost-effective machine for testing software that benefits from the incredible capabilities of the new i.MX 8M Plus.””

“Sometimes the best solutions are the most simple and the CuBox lineup of products packs all the necessities for a compute platform into a tiny silent form factor. It is just as comfortable running a kiosk interface in a store as sitting on a software developer’s desk, and flexible enough to do all that and more. CuBox is designed to be a simple plug and play solution to run the embedded software you need without all the cable clutter and exposed silicon you get with a typical developer board.

NXP’s i.MX8M Plus is like a faster version of the i.MX8M Nano, but with a 2.3-TOPs NPU and more coprocessors. The 14nm-fabricated SoC offers up to 4x 1.8GHz Cortex-A53 cores plus Vivante GC7000UL 3D and GC520L 2D GPUs and support for 1920 x 1080 @ 60fps encoding and decoding. There is also an 800MHz Cortex-M7 MCU, an 800MHz HiFi4 DSP, and 2x ISPs for stereo vision or a single 12-megapixel camera.”

Source : Liliputing : SolidRun : Linux Gizmos

