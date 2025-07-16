Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 Unboxing and What’s New (4K 60)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 represents a significant leap forward in foldable smartphone technology, offering a seamless blend of portability and powerful features. Designed for users who prioritize both style and functionality, this device introduces meaningful upgrades in durability, display technology, and performance. With its innovative design and advanced capabilities, the Galaxy Z Flip7 stands out as a versatile option for those seeking a compact yet feature-packed smartphone. The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the new Galaxy Flip7.

Key Features and Pricing

The Galaxy Z Flip7 is available in two storage configurations, catering to different user needs:

256GB priced at $1,199

512GB priced at $1,219

It is offered in four elegant color options—Blue Shadow, Jet Black, Coral Red, and Mint—allowing users to select a design that complements their personal style. These choices make the Flip7 a premium foldable device that balances aesthetic appeal with practicality.

Durable and Compact Design

The Galaxy Z Flip7 is engineered with durability and portability in mind. Its Armor Aluminum frame and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both the front and back provide robust protection against everyday wear and tear. The redesigned flex hinge is thinner yet more durable, making sure long-term reliability even with frequent folding and unfolding. Weighing just 188g (6.63 oz), the Flip7 is lightweight and easy to carry, making it an ideal choice for users with active lifestyles or those who value compact devices.

Enhanced Display Technology

The Galaxy Z Flip7 features two innovative displays that enhance usability and visual experience:

Main Display: A 6.9-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2520×1080, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 2600 nits. This ensures vivid colors , smooth scrolling , and excellent visibility even in bright sunlight.

A 6.9-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2520×1080, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 2600 nits. This ensures , , and excellent visibility even in bright sunlight. Cover Display: A 4.1-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1048×948 and the same 120Hz refresh rate. This secondary display provides quick access to notifications, widgets, and essential functions without the need to unfold the device.

Both displays are optimized for responsiveness and prolonged use, delivering a seamless viewing experience whether you’re browsing, gaming, or multitasking.

Performance Powered by Exynos 2500

At the heart of the Galaxy Z Flip7 is the Exynos 2500 chipset, built on an advanced 3nm architecture. This processor delivers:

9% faster CPU performance for smoother app launches and multitasking

for smoother app launches and multitasking 23% improved graphics for enhanced gaming and visual experiences

for enhanced gaming and visual experiences 22% better AI capabilities for smarter, more efficient operations

Paired with 12GB of RAM, the Flip7 ensures reliable performance across a variety of demanding tasks, from video editing to running multiple apps simultaneously. This makes it a powerful tool for both productivity and entertainment.

Camera Features for Content Creators

The Galaxy Z Flip7 is equipped with a versatile camera system designed to meet the needs of content creators:

Rear Cameras: A 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and 2x optical zoom, complemented by a 12MP ultra-wide lens with an f/2.2 aperture for capturing expansive shots.

A 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and 2x optical zoom, complemented by a 12MP ultra-wide lens with an f/2.2 aperture for capturing expansive shots. Front Camera: A 10MP sensor that delivers sharp selfies and high-quality video calls.

For video enthusiasts, the device supports 10-bit HDR recording and 4K resolution at 60fps, allowing professional-grade results. These features make the Flip7 a reliable companion for capturing stunning photos and videos, whether for personal use or social media.

Battery Life and Charging

The Galaxy Z Flip7 is powered by a 4,300mAh battery, a notable improvement over its predecessor. It supports 25W fast charging, allowing users to quickly recharge and stay connected throughout the day. This enhanced battery capacity ensures the device can handle intensive tasks, such as gaming or video streaming, without frequent interruptions for charging.

Software and AI Integration

Running on Android 16 with Samsung’s One UI 8, the Galaxy Z Flip7 offers a highly customizable and user-friendly interface. Users can personalize wallpapers, widgets, and clock fonts to suit their preferences. The device also introduces new AI-driven features, including:

Call Assist: Improves call clarity and enhances functionality during conversations.

Improves call clarity and enhances functionality during conversations. Writing Assist: Boosts productivity with smarter text suggestions and corrections.

Boosts productivity with smarter text suggestions and corrections. Interpreter: Provides real-time language translation for seamless communication.

Additionally, the Flip7 debuts Samsung DeX support in the Flip series, allowing a desktop-like experience when connected to a monitor, further enhancing its versatility.

Connectivity and Durability

The Galaxy Z Flip7 supports the latest connectivity standards, making sure fast and reliable performance:

5G: Delivers ultra-fast mobile internet speeds for streaming, gaming, and downloads.

Delivers ultra-fast mobile internet speeds for streaming, gaming, and downloads. Wi-Fi 7: Provides high-speed wireless connections for seamless browsing and multitasking.

Provides high-speed wireless connections for seamless browsing and multitasking. Bluetooth 5.4: Ensures smooth pairing with accessories and other devices.

The device is rated IP48 for water resistance, capable of withstanding submersion in up to 5 feet of freshwater for 30 minutes. However, it lacks dust resistance, so users should exercise caution in dusty environments.

Security and Usability

The Galaxy Z Flip7 offers multiple security features for convenient and secure access. It integrates a fingerprint sensor into the power button and supports face unlock, providing flexibility in how users unlock their device. Additionally, the main display’s optimized PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) performance ensures smooth visuals, though some users may experience sensitivity issues with the cover display.

Why the Galaxy Z Flip7 Stands Out

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 delivers a sophisticated foldable experience, combining durability, advanced hardware, and intuitive software. Its compact design, powerful performance, and innovative features make it an excellent choice for a wide range of users, from content creators to multitaskers and tech enthusiasts. For those seeking a smartphone that balances style and substance, the Galaxy Z Flip7 is a standout option in the foldable market.

Source & Image Credit: zollotech



