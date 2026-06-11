iOS 27 Just Confirmed Apple’s iPhone Ultra Fold

The release of Apple’s iOS 27 beta has unveiled intriguing clues about a potential foldable iPhone, sparking widespread speculation about the company’s next major innovation. Hidden within the software are references to advanced folding detection capabilities, suggesting that Apple may soon enter the foldable device market. While no official confirmation has been made, these findings, combined with industry leaks, provide a glimpse into what the rumored “iPhone Ultra Fold” could bring to the table.

This development would position Apple to compete directly with established foldable devices from competitors, aligning with evolving consumer preferences and broader industry trends. The video below from Tech Town gives us more details about the handset.

iOS 27 Beta: Unveiling Foldable Device Support

The iOS 27 beta contains specific code references to terms such as “fold state,” “angle degrees,” and “mechanical angle degrees.” These terms strongly indicate that the operating system is being designed to recognize and adapt to the physical state of a foldable device. For instance, the software could dynamically adjust its interface and functionality depending on whether the device is fully open, partially folded, or completely closed.

This functionality mirrors the “flex mode” seen in Android foldables, where devices enable multitasking or hands-free use when partially folded. By incorporating similar features, Apple could deliver a seamless and intuitive user experience optimized for foldable hardware. This would pave the way for innovative applications, enhancing productivity, entertainment, and everyday usability.

Potential Features of a Foldable iPhone

If Apple introduces a foldable iPhone, it is likely to include features tailored to its unique design. Based on current trends and leaks, here are some possibilities:

Flex Mode Multitasking: The ability to run multiple apps simultaneously or use the device hands-free when partially folded. This feature would be particularly useful for video calls, media playback, or multitasking during work.

The ability to run multiple apps simultaneously or use the device hands-free when partially folded. This feature would be particularly useful for video calls, media playback, or multitasking during work. Optimized Widgets: Widgets designed for split displays, offering real-time updates and interactive functionality across the larger screen area, maximizing the foldable form factor.

Widgets designed for split displays, offering real-time updates and interactive functionality across the larger screen area, maximizing the foldable form factor. Enhanced Display Mirroring: Seamless scaling of content to external displays, making the device ideal for presentations, entertainment, or multitasking across multiple screens.

These features would not only enhance the usability of the foldable iPhone but also help it stand out in an increasingly competitive market.

Design Leaks and Prototypes

Leaked images and prototypes have provided insights into the potential design of Apple’s foldable iPhone. Early reports suggest a clamshell-style design, featuring a punch-hole selfie camera, a significant departure from Apple’s traditional notch. The rear camera setup is rumored to include horizontally aligned dual lenses, emphasizing symmetry and compactness.

Additional design elements include a redesigned volume control system, with buttons positioned near the top edge of the device. Interestingly, the action button, which debuted in recent iPhone models, appears to be absent in these prototypes. The device is rumored to launch in white as the primary color, though Apple may offer additional color options to appeal to a broader audience.

Biometric Security: A Shift from Face ID to Touch ID

To accommodate the foldable form factor, Apple may replace Face ID with Touch ID integrated into the power button. This change would save internal space while maintaining robust biometric security. Apple has already implemented Touch ID in the power button on some iPad models, demonstrating the technology’s readiness for broader adoption.

This shift could also address some of the limitations of Face ID, such as difficulties in recognizing faces when users wear masks or sunglasses. By integrating Touch ID, Apple could offer a more versatile and reliable authentication system, enhancing the overall user experience for its foldable device.

Launch Timeline and Naming Speculation

The foldable iPhone is rumored to debut alongside the iPhone 18 series, potentially in late 2025 or early 2026. While the official name remains unconfirmed, possibilities such as “iPhone Fold” or “iPhone Ultra” have been suggested. These names would align with Apple’s existing naming conventions, emphasizing the device’s premium positioning and innovative design.

As the foldable market continues to grow, Apple’s entry could set new benchmarks for design, functionality and software integration. The combination of iOS 27’s advanced features and Apple’s hardware expertise promises a compelling addition to the foldable segment.

What Lies Ahead for Apple’s Foldable Vision?

The iOS 27 beta provides strong evidence that Apple is preparing to enter the foldable device market. Features like fold state detection, flex mode multitasking and optimized widgets hint at a device designed to meet the unique demands of foldable technology. Leaks and prototypes suggest a sleek design, complete with a punch-hole camera, dual rear cameras and a potential shift to Touch ID integration.

While the exact launch timeline and official name remain speculative, the rumored “iPhone Ultra Fold” could represent a significant milestone in Apple’s product evolution. If realized, it has the potential to redefine expectations for foldable devices, blending innovative hardware with seamless software innovation. Apple’s entry into this space could not only reshape its product lineup but also influence the broader trajectory of the foldable device market.

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Source & Image Credit: Tech Town



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