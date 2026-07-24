Halliday G2 Smart Glasses Ditch the Camera for Privacy At $599

Steven Sullivan spent a week testing the Halliday G2 smart glasses, a wearable designed to enhance productivity with AI-driven features. A standout feature is the “Meeting Flow” suite, which offers live captions, real-time translations and automated meeting summaries. The glasses also include a customizable heads-up display for managing widgets like schedules or weather updates. Notably, the G2 omits a built-in camera, catering to privacy-conscious users while still delivering functionality. With dual-lens waveguides, 1600-nit brightness for outdoor visibility and an ergonomic design for extended wear, the device balances performance and comfort.

Dive into how the G2 glasses incorporate proactive AI systems, such as real-time research and teleprompter modes, to streamline tasks. Understand practical aspects like touch controls, 12-hour battery life and the impact of excluding a camera. This analysis also evaluates limitations, including occasional AI response delays and challenges with teleprompter precision.

Halliday G2 Glasses

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Halliday G2 smart glasses feature advanced AI-driven tools like live captions, real-time research and meeting transcripts, designed to enhance professional productivity and convenience.

Equipped with dual-lens waveguides and 1600 nits brightness, the glasses deliver exceptional visual clarity for both indoor and outdoor use, paired with an ergonomic and adjustable design.

Privacy-focused with a camera-free design, the G2 glasses cater to users concerned about surveillance while offering prescription-ready lenses for accessibility.

Boasting a 12-hour battery life, fast charging and high-quality audio performance, the glasses ensure reliability for all-day use in work and leisure settings.

Competitively priced at $599 (or $499 with pre-order discounts), existing Halliday G1 users can upgrade at a 50% discount, making the G2 an affordable and versatile wearable option.

Enhanced Display and Ergonomic Design

The Halliday G2 glasses are equipped with dual-lens waveguides that deliver exceptional visual clarity, making sure an immersive viewing experience. With a brightness level of 1600 nits, the display remains highly visible even under direct sunlight, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. The adjustable frame, paired with customizable nose pads, ensures a comfortable fit for extended wear. While the glossy black finish adds a modern aesthetic, some users have expressed a preference for a matte option to reduce glare and fingerprints. This attention to detail in design underscores the G2’s focus on both functionality and style.

Proactive AI: The Core of the G2 Experience

At the heart of the Halliday G2 glasses lies its proactive AI system, designed to streamline professional tasks and enhance daily workflows. The standout “Meeting Flow” feature offers a suite of tools that cater to various needs:

Live Captions and Translations: Real-time transcription and multilingual translation during conversations or meetings, breaking down language barriers effortlessly.

Real-time transcription and multilingual translation during conversations or meetings, breaking down language barriers effortlessly. Real-Time Research: AI-powered insights and summaries accessible through intuitive touch controls, allowing quick access to relevant information.

AI-powered insights and summaries accessible through intuitive touch controls, allowing quick access to relevant information. Meeting Transcripts and Summaries: Automatically generated records of discussions, complete with actionable to-do lists for post-meeting productivity.

The teleprompter mode further enhances the G2’s utility by acting as a live cheat sheet for presentations or speeches. While users can manually adjust the scrolling speed, the absence of auto-detection for word tracking is a minor drawback. Additionally, the customizable heads-up display allows users to prioritize widgets such as weather updates, notes, or schedules, making sure that essential information is always within view. Notifications, phone calls and music playback are seamlessly integrated, allowing users to stay connected without the need to reach for their smartphones.

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Intuitive Controls and Seamless Functionality

The G2 glasses are designed with user-friendly controls that enhance their overall functionality. A touchpad on the frame provides quick navigation, granting easy access to research, summaries and other features. Dedicated buttons allow users to activate AI, toggle the screen, or power the device on and off. For added discretion, a stealth mode offers silent visual responses, making it ideal for use in meetings or public spaces. These intuitive controls ensure that even first-time users can operate the glasses with confidence and ease.

Battery Life and Audio Performance

The Halliday G2 glasses are equipped with a robust 12-hour battery life, designed to last through an entire day of use. Fast charging capabilities minimize downtime, allowing users to quickly recharge between tasks. The audio system, featuring four microphones and speakers, delivers clear and crisp sound quality for calls, media playback and voice commands. This combination of extended battery life and superior audio performance enhances the overall user experience, making the G2 glasses a reliable companion for both work and leisure.

Privacy and Accessibility

Privacy is a cornerstone of the G2’s design philosophy. By opting for a camera-free design, the glasses address concerns about surveillance and data security, making them an appealing choice for privacy-conscious users. Additionally, the G2 glasses are prescription-ready, accommodating a wide range of diopters to meet the needs of users requiring vision correction. This focus on accessibility ensures that the G2 glasses cater to a diverse audience, further solidifying their position as a versatile and inclusive wearable device.

Strengths and Limitations

Pros:

High-quality display with exceptional brightness, making sure usability in various lighting conditions.

Advanced AI features designed to enhance professional productivity and streamline workflows.

Long-lasting battery life with fast charging for minimal interruptions.

Affordable upgrade options for existing Halliday G1 users, making the transition cost-effective.

Cons:

Occasional lag in AI research during one-on-one conversations, which may disrupt the user experience.

Lack of a matte black frame option, which some users prefer for reduced glare and fingerprints.

Camera-free design may limit functionality for users requiring visual documentation capabilities.

Teleprompter mode lacks auto-detection for word tracking, reducing its efficiency during presentations.

Pricing and Availability

The Halliday G2 glasses are competitively priced at $599, with a pre-order discount bringing the cost down to $499 with a $10 deposit. Existing Halliday G1 users can take advantage of a 50% discount, reducing the price to $299. These pricing options make the G2 glasses an attractive choice for both new customers and loyal users looking to upgrade. The glasses are available for pre-order now, with shipping expected to begin in early August 2026.

Final Thoughts

The Halliday G2 smart glasses offer a compelling blend of style, functionality and innovative AI-driven features. While there are minor areas for improvement, such as the addition of a matte finish or enhanced teleprompter capabilities, the overall package is both practical and forward-thinking. Whether you’re managing a demanding workday, navigating meetings, or staying connected on the go, the G2 glasses provide a seamless and efficient solution. For users seeking a privacy-focused, AI-powered wearable, the Halliday G2 stands out as a strong contender in the competitive smart glasses market.

Media Credit: Steven Sullivan



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