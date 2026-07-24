Is the £1,699 Galaxy Z Fold 8 Actually Worth the Money?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 represents a pivotal step forward in the evolution of foldable smartphones. With its refined design, advanced display technology, and competitive pricing, it sets a new standard for what foldable devices can achieve. By blending innovation with practicality, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 offers a well-rounded experience that appeals to a wide range of users. While it introduces several noteworthy advancements, it also makes deliberate trade-offs to ensure usability and accessibility remain at the forefront. The video below from ZONEofTECH gives us a look at the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 and its range of features.

Design: A Wider, More Practical Foldable

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 adopts a wider, passport-style design that enhances both portability and functionality. Its shorter, broader form factor makes it easier to carry while maintaining a sleek, premium aesthetic. The wider cover screen significantly improves typing and navigation, offering a more natural and intuitive user experience. The vertical orientation of the device is particularly well-suited for activities such as e-reading, web browsing, and multitasking. Whether you’re flipping through an e-book or scrolling through websites, the device’s book-like usability is a standout feature.

Flex Mode adds another layer of versatility, allowing you to prop the phone at various angles for hands-free use. This feature transforms the Galaxy Z Fold 8 into more than just a smartphone; it becomes a productivity and entertainment hub. The thoughtful design ensures that the device is not only visually appealing but also highly functional for everyday tasks.

Display: Brightness and Durability Combined

Samsung has made significant strides in display technology with the Galaxy Z Fold 8. The inclusion of Flex Titanium technology minimizes crease visibility, providing a smoother and more immersive viewing experience. An anti-reflective coating further enhances usability by reducing glare, making it easier to use the device in bright environments. These advancements ensure that the display remains a key highlight of the device.

The screen features an impressive brightness of 3,000 nits, matching the premium Z Fold 8 Ultra. This level of brightness ensures excellent visibility whether you’re outdoors under direct sunlight or in dimly lit settings. The durability of the display has also been improved, making it more resistant to wear and tear over time. Together, these features deliver a viewing experience that rivals traditional smartphones while maintaining the unique benefits of a foldable screen.

Portability: Lightweight and Convenient

Weighing just 201 grams, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is lighter than its predecessor and comparable to popular e-readers like the Kindle Paperwhite. This reduction in weight enhances portability, making it easier to carry throughout the day. Despite its foldable design, the device maintains a slim profile, making sure it fits comfortably in your pocket or bag. The lightweight construction does not compromise durability, as the device is built to withstand the rigors of daily use.

The compact design makes the Galaxy Z Fold 8 an ideal choice for users who value convenience without sacrificing functionality. Whether you’re commuting, traveling, or simply navigating your daily routine, the device’s portability ensures it can seamlessly integrate into your lifestyle.

Performance: Power Meets Efficiency

At its core, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chip. This processor delivers enhanced performance, particularly in image processing and multitasking. Whether you’re running demanding applications, gaming, or switching between tasks, the device ensures a smooth and responsive experience. The advanced chipset also contributes to improved energy efficiency, allowing the device to perform optimally without excessive power consumption.

The 4,800mAh silicon-carbon battery supports 45W fast charging and 20W wireless charging, allowing you to recharge quickly and efficiently. This combination of advanced battery technology and fast charging ensures the device can keep up with your daily demands. Additionally, the inclusion of wireless charging adds an extra layer of convenience, allowing you to power up the device without the need for cables.

Camera: Solid, But Not Innovative

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 features a 50MP main camera and an ultrawide lens, offering reliable performance for everyday photography. While the camera system is not as advanced as the one found in the Z Fold 8 Ultra, it is more than adequate for casual users. The absence of a 3x telephoto module and newer sensors may deter photography enthusiasts, but the device still delivers high-quality images and videos in most scenarios.

For users who prioritize portability and versatility over innovative camera features, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 strikes a good balance. The camera system is well-suited for capturing moments on the go, making it a practical choice for those who value convenience and ease of use.

Pricing and Variants: Accessible Foldable Technology

Starting at £1,699, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is priced £200 less than the Z Fold 8 Ultra, making it a more accessible option for those interested in foldable technology. The device is available in four color options, Lavender, Cream, Graphite and Pistachio, allowing you to choose a style that suits your preferences. This pricing strategy positions the Galaxy Z Fold 8 as an attractive choice for users seeking a premium foldable experience without the higher cost of the Ultra model.

Trade-offs: Balancing Innovation and Practicality

While the Galaxy Z Fold 8 introduces several advancements, it comes with a few compromises. The device is slightly thicker than the Z Fold 8 Ultra, which may detract from its sleekness. Additionally, the use of older camera hardware compared to the Ultra model may not appeal to users who prioritize innovative photography features. However, these trade-offs are calculated to ensure the device remains accessible and practical for a broader audience.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 strikes a thoughtful balance between innovation and usability. Its wider design, advanced display technology and competitive pricing make it an appealing choice for those exploring foldable smartphones. While it may not match the premium features of the Z Fold 8 Ultra, it offers a versatile and portable experience that caters to a broad range of users. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or someone seeking a unique smartphone experience, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 delivers a compelling option in the foldable market.

Here are more detailed guides and articles that you may find helpful on Foldable smartphones.

Source & Image Credit: ZONEofTECH



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