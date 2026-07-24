Inside the New Samsung Galaxy ZFold 8 Series

Samsung has introduced its latest lineup of foldable phones and smartwatches, showcasing significant advancements in design, performance and functionality. The Galaxy ZFold 8, ZFold 8 Ultra and Z Flip 8 redefine foldable technology, while the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Galaxy Watch 9 focus on innovative health tracking and enhanced usability. These devices highlight Samsung’s commitment to innovation and user-centric design. The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the new handsets.

Folding Phones: Redefining Innovation

The Galaxy ZFold 8 series represents a bold step forward in foldable phone technology, combining improved displays, enhanced durability and upgraded hardware. Each model is tailored to meet diverse user needs, from productivity-focused professionals to those seeking portability and style.

Galaxy ZFold 8: Equipped with a 5.5-inch cover display (10:16 aspect ratio) and a 7.6-inch inner display (4:3 aspect ratio), both featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive 3000 nits of brightness, the ZFold 8 delivers an exceptional viewing experience. A reduced crease and new anti-reflective coating further enhance display quality. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, it offers configurations of 12GB or 16GB of RAM. The 4800mAh battery supports 45W wired and 20W wireless charging, making sure reliable power throughout the day. Dual 50MP cameras (wide and ultrawide lenses) provide high-quality photography, while its lightweight 201g build and improved hinge mechanism enhance portability and durability.

Equipped with a 5.5-inch cover display (10:16 aspect ratio) and a 7.6-inch inner display (4:3 aspect ratio), both featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive 3000 nits of brightness, the ZFold 8 delivers an exceptional viewing experience. A reduced crease and new anti-reflective coating further enhance display quality. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, it offers configurations of 12GB or 16GB of RAM. The 4800mAh battery supports 45W wired and 20W wireless charging, making sure reliable power throughout the day. Dual 50MP cameras (wide and ultrawide lenses) provide high-quality photography, while its lightweight 201g build and improved hinge mechanism enhance portability and durability. Galaxy ZFold 8 Ultra: Building on the ZFold 8, the Ultra model features a slimmer, more robust design and an upgraded hinge mechanism for added durability. It retains the same display and processor specifications but offers superior camera performance, including 8K video recording with flexible lens switching. A larger 5000mAh battery ensures extended usage, making it an ideal choice for power users who demand top-tier performance.

Building on the ZFold 8, the Ultra model features a slimmer, more robust design and an upgraded hinge mechanism for added durability. It retains the same display and processor specifications but offers superior camera performance, including 8K video recording with flexible lens switching. A larger 5000mAh battery ensures extended usage, making it an ideal choice for power users who demand top-tier performance. Galaxy Z Flip 8: Designed with portability and style in mind, the Z Flip 8 is just 6.1mm thick and weighs 180g, making it thinner and lighter than previous models. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and 12GB of RAM, it delivers seamless performance. The 50MP ultrawide camera includes “Super Steady Horizontal Lock” for stable video recording, catering to content creators and casual users alike. Its redesigned outer Flex Window offers expanded app functionality and customizable cards, enhancing everyday usability and convenience.

Smartwatches: Health and Fitness at the Forefront

Samsung’s latest smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Galaxy Watch 9, focus on advanced health tracking, improved durability and user-friendly features, catering to both fitness enthusiasts and everyday users.

Galaxy Watch Ultra 2: This smartwatch is 25% lighter and 1.4mm thinner than its predecessor, offering greater comfort with softer, lighter bands. It features a larger 1.52-inch display with an impressive 5000 nits of brightness, making sure excellent visibility in any lighting condition. Designed for outdoor enthusiasts, it introduces a trail run feature with climbing metrics, hydration guidance and diving support up to 40 meters. The 800mAh battery provides 35% longer life, while the Snapdragon Elite processor ensures 32% faster performance. These features make it a reliable companion for adventurous lifestyles.

This smartwatch is 25% lighter and 1.4mm thinner than its predecessor, offering greater comfort with softer, lighter bands. It features a larger 1.52-inch display with an impressive 5000 nits of brightness, making sure excellent visibility in any lighting condition. Designed for outdoor enthusiasts, it introduces a trail run feature with climbing metrics, hydration guidance and diving support up to 40 meters. The 800mAh battery provides 35% longer life, while the Snapdragon Elite processor ensures 32% faster performance. These features make it a reliable companion for adventurous lifestyles. Galaxy Watch 9: The Watch 9 also features a 25% lighter design and thinner, upgraded bands for improved comfort. Its 3000 nits brightness and 390mAh battery, which offers 20% longer life, make it a dependable daily accessory. The new health app tracks vital signs, provides proactive alerts and offers personalized fitness recommendations. Features such as heart health scores, estimated blood pressure and “Raise to Talk” voice command integration enhance its functionality, making it a versatile tool for health-conscious users.

Key Upgrades Across the Lineup

Samsung’s latest devices emphasize usability, durability and performance. The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor powers all models, delivering faster speeds and greater efficiency. The folding phones feature brighter displays, improved hinge mechanisms and enhanced durability, making them more practical for everyday use. Meanwhile, the smartwatches incorporate advanced health tracking features, extended battery life and user-friendly designs, catering to active and health-focused lifestyles.

Setting the Standard for Mobile Technology

The Samsung Galaxy ZFold 8 series and the new Galaxy smartwatches represent a significant evolution in mobile technology. Whether you’re drawn to the innovative folding displays, the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, or the advanced health tracking features, these devices offer a wide range of benefits. With brighter screens, improved durability and enhanced usability, Samsung continues to lead the way in shaping the future of mobile devices.

Here are more guides from our previous articles and guides related to Galaxy Z Fold 8 that you may find helpful.

Source & Image Credit: zollotech



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