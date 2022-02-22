MangoPi-Nezha MQ is a new compact, open source RISC-V based developer kit that measures just 4 x 4 cm in size yet provides wireless connectivity and you will USB-C ports. Soon to be available via Crowd Supply the team responsible for creating the tiny development board have revealed more details about it specifications ahead of the projects official launch.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. In the meantime jump over to the official product page to register your details and be kept up-to-date with developments.

“The RISC-V open-source instruction-set architecture (ISA) has reached a turning point. We invite you to join a community that is growing like wildfire! MangoPi-Nezha MQ runs Tina Linux, an OpenWrt-based embedded system. Combined with the LVGL open-source graphics library, this platform allows you to take full advantage of the hardware features described above. (You can, of course, run a fully optimized Debian distribution instead.)”

MangoPi-Nezha MQ RISC-V based developer kit specifications :

Powered by a D1s (a 1 GHz D1 chip with a C906 core, a RISC-V architecture, and 64 MB of storage)

USB Type-C support for USB-OTG & USB-HOST

2 x 22 pin-expansion headers

Solder points for NAND/NOR flash as storage or system ROM

MicroSD card slot

On-board RTL8189-based Wi-Fi

15-pin universal Raspberry Pi DSI FPC

40-pin universal RGB FPC (4-Wire resistive-touch interface included)

6-pin universal capacitive touch FPC

On-board MIC*1

Audio output

24-pin DVP interface (usable as RMII)

BOOT & Reset buttons

Four fixed assembly feet

4×4 cm

“We’ve also implemented support for xboot and RT-Smart, a high-performance microkernel operating system for professional, real-time applications. RT-Smart offers an open-source foundation for embedded devices in any market, including security, industrial control, onboard devices, consumer electronics, and anything else that relies on embedded technology (which is increasingly coming to mean “everything”).

Microkernels fill the gap between traditional real-time operating systems (RTOSs) and heavier solutions like Linux. As a result, platforms like RT-Smart tend to do a better job of balancing real-time performance, cost, security, and startup speed, among other priorities.”

Source : Crowd Supply

