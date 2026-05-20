Minisforum M2 : Most Affordable Panther Lake Mini PC Yet

The Minisforum M2, powered by Intel’s Panther Lake architecture, emerges as a compact and budget-friendly option for users seeking a versatile mini PC. In a recent review by ETA Prime, the device’s barebones configuration is highlighted as a key feature, allowing users to save costs by using their own RAM and storage. With a 16-core Intel Core Ultra 7365H processor and an integrated Intel Arc iGPU, the M2 is well-suited for light gaming, productivity and everyday tasks. Its thoughtful design, including VESA mount compatibility and an efficient cooling system, further enhances its appeal for those prioritizing space-saving and reliability.

In this review, you’ll gain insight into the Minisforum M2’s real-world performance, from its ability to handle 1080p gaming to its benchmark results in tests like Geekbench 6 and Cinebench R24. Explore how its dual-channel DDR5 memory support and PCIe 4.0 SSD slots contribute to its flexibility and learn about its robust connectivity options, including USB 4 and dual 2.5Gb Ethernet ports. Whether you’re considering it for home use or a compact office setup, this breakdown will provide a clear understanding of what the Minisforum M2 has to offer.

Compact Design with Practical Features

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Minisforum M2 is a compact, budget-friendly mini PC powered by Intel’s Panther Lake architecture, featuring a 16-core Intel Core Ultra 7365H processor and integrated Intel Arc iGPU for light gaming and everyday computing.

Its lightweight, durable design includes VESA mount compatibility, efficient thermal management and a barebones configuration, allowing users to customize RAM and storage for cost savings.

Key specifications include support for SODIMM DDR5 RAM (up to 5600 MT/s), dual PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD slots and robust connectivity options such as USB 4, dual 2.5Gb Ethernet ports, HDMI 2.1 and Intel Wi-Fi 7.

Performance highlights include smooth 1080p gaming with Intel XESS technology, competitive benchmark results (Geekbench 6, Cinebench R24, 3DMark Time Spy), and energy efficiency with an average gaming power consumption of 30W.

The Minisforum M2 stands out as an affordable and versatile mini PC, offering modern features, upgrade flexibility and reliable performance for productivity, light gaming and multimedia tasks.

The Minisforum M2 features a lightweight, compact design primarily constructed from durable plastic. Despite its modest materials, the device exudes a professional and modern aesthetic, making it suitable for both home and office environments. Its compact form factor is further enhanced by VESA mount compatibility, allowing users to attach it to the back of a monitor and save valuable desk space.

The cooling system is thoughtfully designed, featuring a bottom intake and rear exhaust to ensure efficient thermal management. This setup allows the device to maintain optimal performance even during demanding tasks, making it a practical choice for users seeking reliability in a small package.

Key Specifications

At the heart of the Minisforum M2 lies the Intel Core Ultra 7365H processor, built on the advanced Panther Lake architecture. This 16-core processor is designed to handle a variety of tasks efficiently, featuring:

Four performance cores for handling demanding applications

for handling demanding applications Eight efficiency cores optimized for multitasking

optimized for multitasking Four low-power efficiency cores for energy savings during lighter workloads

The integrated Intel Arc iGPU, equipped with four XE3 cores and clocking up to 2,450 MHz, provides sufficient graphical performance for light gaming, multimedia applications and casual content creation.

Memory and storage options are equally impressive, offering:

Support for SODIMM DDR5 RAM with speeds up to 5600 MT/s

with speeds up to 5600 MT/s Dual-channel memory configurations for enhanced performance

Two PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD slots for high-speed storage solutions

These specifications ensure that the Minisforum M2 delivers a balanced combination of performance and flexibility, catering to a wide range of user needs.

Uncover more insights about Panther Lake in previous articles we have written.

Comprehensive Connectivity

The Minisforum M2 excels in connectivity, offering a variety of ports to accommodate modern peripherals and devices. Its port selection includes:

Front Ports: USB 4 (Thunderbolt 4 protocol), two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports and a 3.5mm audio jack

USB 4 (Thunderbolt 4 protocol), two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports and a 3.5mm audio jack Rear Ports: Dual 2.5Gb Ethernet ports, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 port and one USB 2.0 port

Wireless connectivity is equally robust, featuring Intel Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. These technologies ensure fast and reliable connections, whether you’re streaming high-definition content, gaming online, or connecting to modern peripherals.

Performance Overview

The Minisforum M2 delivers impressive performance for its size and price point. The Intel Core Ultra 7365H processor provides competitive single-core and multi-core performance, making it suitable for multitasking, productivity tasks and light creative work.

The integrated Intel Arc iGPU, combined with Intel XESS frame generation technology, enhances gaming experiences by allowing smooth gameplay at 1080p in popular titles. Additionally, the system’s base TDP of 45W can sustain up to 54W under load, making sure consistent performance during demanding tasks without overheating.

This balance of power and efficiency makes the Minisforum M2 a reliable choice for users seeking a compact yet capable computing solution.

Gaming and Benchmark Results

For a mini PC in its price range, the Minisforum M2 delivers commendable gaming performance. Popular titles such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Crimson Desert achieve playable frame rates at 1080p with optimized settings, showcasing the capabilities of the integrated Intel Arc iGPU.

Benchmark tests further highlight its performance:

Geekbench 6: Strong single-core and multi-core scores, reflecting its processing power

Strong single-core and multi-core scores, reflecting its processing power Cinebench R24: Competitive rendering performance, ideal for light creative tasks

Competitive rendering performance, ideal for light creative tasks 3DMark Time Spy: Solid GPU performance for its class, emphasizing its suitability for casual gaming

These results underscore the Minisforum M2’s ability to handle a variety of tasks, from gaming to productivity, with ease.

User-Friendly Features

The Minisforum M2 is designed with user convenience in mind. Its barebones configuration allows for easy upgrades, with accessible RAM and storage slots. This flexibility is particularly appealing to users who prefer to customize their system to meet specific needs.

Energy efficiency is another standout feature. The device consumes an average of 30W during gaming, making it an eco-friendly choice that minimizes power consumption without sacrificing performance. This combination of customization and efficiency enhances the overall user experience.

Why the Minisforum M2 Stands Out

The Minisforum M2 distinguishes itself as the most affordable Panther Lake mini PC on the market, offering exceptional value for budget-conscious users. Its barebones design is especially advantageous for those who already have spare RAM and storage, significantly reducing the overall cost of ownership.

For users who prefer a pre-configured option, fully assembled units are available, albeit at a higher price point. Regardless of the configuration, the Minisforum M2 delivers modern features, solid performance and upgrade flexibility, making it a versatile and cost-effective solution for light gaming, productivity and everyday computing tasks.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



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