ONEXPLAYER Super V : World’s First Panther Lake Gaming Tablet

The ONEXPLAYER Super V has captured attention as the first gaming tablet to feature Intel’s Panther Lake CPU and Arc B390i GPU, marking a significant milestone in portable computing. In a recent breakdown by ETA Prime, the device’s standout features, such as its 14-inch 2.8K AMOLED display with a 120 Hz variable refresh rate and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, were explored in detail. This combination of high-resolution visuals and precise color accuracy positions the Super V as a versatile option for both gaming and professional tasks. Additionally, the inclusion of a detachable keyboard and pen compatibility highlights its dual-purpose design, catering to users who require both performance and flexibility.

Dive into this overview to understand how the Super V handles demanding workloads with its Intel Core Ultra X7 358H processor and 48 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, as well as its performance benchmarks in AAA gaming titles like Cyberpunk 2077. You’ll also gain insight into its advanced thermal management system, battery optimization features and customizable software, which together enhance its usability across various scenarios. Whether you’re curious about its gaming capabilities or its potential as a productivity device, this guide offers a comprehensive look at what the Super V brings to the table.

Immersive Display: Precision and Versatility

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The ONEXPLAYER Super V features Intel’s Panther Lake CPU and Arc B390i GPU, combining high-performance gaming and professional productivity in a sleek, portable design.

Its 14-inch AMOLED display with 2.8K resolution, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR support and pen compatibility makes it ideal for gaming, content creation and media consumption.

Powered by the Intel Core Ultra X7 358H processor, 48 GB LPDDR5X RAM and a 1 TB M.2 SSD (expandable), it delivers exceptional performance for multitasking and demanding workloads.

Features like a dual-fan cooling system, 85.85 Wh battery with adjustable TDP and a 140-W USB Type-C charger ensure efficient thermal management, long battery life and quick recharging.

Customizable software, Intel XeSS frame generation and robust connectivity options (Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2, HDMI) enhance gaming, productivity and user experience.

The Super V is equipped with a 14-inch AMOLED display that features a 2880×1800 resolution (2.8K), providing sharp, vibrant visuals. Its 100% DCI-P3 color gamut ensures accurate color reproduction, making it an excellent choice for gaming, content creation and media consumption. The display supports a variable refresh rate (VRR) ranging from 30 Hz to 120 Hz, allowing users to balance smooth performance with energy efficiency. HDR support enhances contrast and brightness, delivering a more immersive viewing experience. Additionally, the screen is pen-compatible, catering to creative professionals who require precision for tasks such as drawing, sketching, or note-taking.

Specifications

Performance Hardware: Power and Efficiency Combined

At the heart of the Super V lies the Intel Core Ultra X7 358H processor, featuring 16 cores and 16 threads with a maximum clock speed of 4.8 GHz. This is paired with the Intel Arc B390i GPU, which includes 12 XE3 cores running at up to 2500 MHz, making sure exceptional performance for gaming and multitasking. The device is further enhanced by 48 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, clocked at an impressive 8533 MHz, allowing it to handle demanding workloads with ease. Storage is equally robust, with a 1 TB M.2 SSD for fast data access, expandable via microSD and mini SSD slots, making sure ample space for games, applications and files.

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Thermal Management and Build Quality

The Super V’s dual-fan cooling system with copper heat sinks ensures efficient thermal management, maintaining optimal performance even during extended gaming sessions. The CNC aluminum mid-frame enhances durability while keeping the device slim, with a profile of just 13 mm. A built-in kickstand with 173° adjustability adds flexibility, allowing users to easily switch between gaming, working, or streaming. This thoughtful design ensures that the Super V is not only powerful but also practical for everyday use.

Battery Life and Power Optimization

The Super V is powered by an 85.85 Wh battery, offering impressive longevity across various use cases. Users can expect up to 12 hours of video playback, 6.75 hours for indie gaming and 2.7 hours for AAA titles. Adjustable TDP settings, ranging from 3 W to 65 W, provide the flexibility to optimize power consumption based on specific needs. The device also features bypass charging, which protects the battery by directly powering the device when plugged in. A 140-W USB Type-C charger ensures rapid recharging, minimizing downtime and keeping users productive.

Customizable Software and Enhanced Gaming

Pre-installed with 1X console software, the Super V offers extensive customization options, allowing users to adjust performance settings, RGB lighting and fan speeds to suit their preferences. Intel XeSS frame generation technology further enhances gaming performance by boosting frame rates without compromising visual quality. Whether you’re gaming, streaming, or working, the Super V adapts to your specific requirements, delivering a tailored experience that meets the demands of modern users.

Gaming Performance: Meeting High Expectations

The Super V excels in gaming, providing smooth and responsive gameplay even for demanding titles such as Cyberpunk 2077, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Spider-Man 2. Intel XeSS technology uses AI to generate additional frames, making sure a fluid and immersive experience. Benchmark results highlight its capabilities, with scores such as 2743 (single-core) and 16,596 (multi-core) in Geekbench 6 and 7673 in 3DMark Time Spy, underscoring its ability to handle high-performance gaming with ease.

Audio and Connectivity: Comprehensive Features

The Super V is equipped with Harman-certified dual stereo speakers, delivering immersive audio that enhances both gaming and media experiences. The detachable RGB backlit keyboard includes a trackpad, transforming the tablet into a fully functional laptop for productivity tasks. Connectivity options are robust, featuring Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB 3.2 Gen 2 and a full-size HDMI port, making sure compatibility with a wide range of peripherals. Additionally, RGB lighting customization adds a personal touch, allowing users to tailor the device to their preferences.

Setting a New Standard for Portable Devices

The ONEXPLAYER Super V combines innovative hardware, a stunning AMOLED display and versatile features in a portable form factor. Whether you’re a gamer seeking top-tier performance or a professional in need of a reliable productivity tool, the Super V delivers a premium experience tailored to your needs. Its innovative design, advanced technology and thoughtful features establish it as a benchmark for portable gaming and productivity devices, offering a glimpse into the future of hybrid computing.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



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