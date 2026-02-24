KhadasMind Pro Mini PC : Intel Panther Lake & ARC B390 Graphics Benchmarks Revealed

The Khadas Mind Pro, introduced in February 2026, is the first mini PC to feature Intel’s Panther Lake CPU, marking a significant step forward in compact computing. According to ETA Prime, this device pairs the 16-core Core Ultra X7 358H processor with the Intel ARC B390 iGPU, offering strong performance for tasks ranging from gaming to AI development. With support for up to 64GB of LPDDR5X RAM and dual PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots for storage, the Mind Pro balances portability and power, making it a versatile option for demanding users.

In this overview, you’ll explore how the Mind Pro handles real-world scenarios, such as gaming performance with titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Red Dead Redemption 2, as well as its capabilities in creative workflows like video editing. You’ll also learn about its modular design, including optional accessories like the Mind Graphics 2 external GPU, which enhances its adaptability for professional tasks. By understanding these features, you can determine whether the Mind Pro aligns with your specific needs, whether for gaming, productivity, or AI-focused projects.

Khadas Mind Pro Key Specifications

TL;DR Key Takeaways:

Powered by the Intel Core Ultra X7 358H CPU and Intel ARC B390 iGPU, it supports up to 64GB of LPDDR5X RAM (expandable to 96GB in future variants) and dual PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots for up to 4TB of storage.

Exceptional performance benchmarks include a Geekbench 6 multi-core score of 6,451, Cinebench R24 surpassing Apple’s M1 Max, and 3DMark Timespy iGPU score of 7,564, making it ideal for gaming and creative tasks.

Features advanced connectivity options like Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 7, and a proprietary Mind Port with PCIe 5.0 speeds, along with modular accessories such as an external GPU and portable laptop dock.

Pre-installed with Windows 11 and AI-focused tools, the Mind Pro is tailored for gamers, content creators, professionals, and AI developers, redefining the potential of mini PCs with its power, efficiency, and versatility.

At the heart of the Khadas Mind Pro lies Intel’s Core Ultra X7 358H CPU, a 16-core, 16-thread processor built on the innovative Panther Lake architecture. This processor is paired with the Intel ARC B390 iGPU, which features 12 XE3 cores optimized for both graphics rendering and AI workloads. Together, these components ensure exceptional performance across a variety of applications.

The system supports up to 64GB of LPDDR5X RAM, with an upcoming X9 variant expanding this capacity to 96GB, making it suitable for even the most demanding multitasking scenarios. Storage options are equally robust, with dual PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots that can accommodate up to 4TB of high-speed SSDs. These specifications make the Mind Pro a powerhouse in a compact form factor, capable of handling intensive workloads with ease.

Performance That Stands Out

The performance of the Khadas Mind Pro is one of its standout features, driven by a sustained 65W TDP that ensures consistent CPU and iGPU clock speeds. Benchmark results highlight its capabilities, placing it among the top-performing mini PCs in its class:

Geekbench 6: Single-core score of 2,862 and multi-core score of 6,451, showcasing its processing power.

Cinebench R24: Single-core performance that surpasses Apple's M1 Max, making it a strong contender for creative professionals.

3DMark Timespy: iGPU score of 7,564, rivaling high-end integrated GPUs for gaming and graphics-intensive tasks.

For gaming enthusiasts, the Mind Pro delivers smooth and immersive experiences across demanding titles:

Red Dead Redemption 2: Achieves 81 FPS at 1080p high settings, making sure fluid gameplay.

Cyberpunk 2077: Maintains mid-60s FPS with XESS enabled, balancing performance and visual fidelity.

Black Myth: Wukong: Exceeds 120 FPS at 1080p high settings with multi-frame generation, offering a seamless gaming experience.

World’s First Panther Lake Mini PC Hands On

Compact Design with Practical Features

The Khadas Mind Pro’s design emphasizes portability without compromising functionality. Its compact chassis incorporates advanced ventilation and a robust heatsink, making sure efficient thermal management even during intensive workloads. A built-in standby battery provides up to 48 hours of sleep mode operation, reducing downtime and enhancing convenience. Additionally, the magnetic hatch design simplifies storage upgrades, allowing users to expand their system effortlessly.

The Mind Pro offers a comprehensive range of connectivity options to meet diverse user needs:

Thunderbolt 4: High-speed data transfer and versatile peripheral support.

HDMI 2.1: Supports 8K resolution at 60Hz or 4K at 240Hz for stunning visuals.

USB 3.2 Gen 2: Ensures fast and reliable connections for external devices.

Wi-Fi 7: Delivers ultra-fast wireless connectivity for seamless online experiences.

Bluetooth 6.0: Provides enhanced compatibility with wireless peripherals.

A standout feature is the proprietary Mind Port, which offers PCIe 5.0 x4 speeds of 128GB/s. This surpasses even Thunderbolt 5, making it an ideal choice for high-bandwidth peripherals such as external GPUs and storage devices.

Modular Accessories for Enhanced Versatility

The modular design of the Khadas Mind Pro extends its functionality through a range of optional accessories, allowing users to tailor the system to their specific needs:

Mind Xplay: Transforms the mini PC into a portable laptop, perfect for productivity on the go.

Mind Graphics 2: An external GPU featuring an Nvidia RTX 5060 with 16GB VRAM, significantly enhancing graphics performance for demanding applications such as video editing and 3D rendering.

These modular accessories make the Mind Pro adaptable to a wide range of scenarios, from gaming and content creation to professional workloads and AI development.

Software and User Experience

The Khadas Mind Pro comes pre-installed with Windows 11, making sure compatibility with the latest software and applications. Khadas also provides proprietary tools for managing power modes, optimizing battery performance, and keeping drivers up to date. For AI developers, the Intel AI Playground offers a streamlined environment for setting up and executing machine learning projects, making the Mind Pro a valuable tool for innovation in AI and data analysis.

Who Is It For?

The Khadas Mind Pro is designed to cater to a diverse audience, offering features and performance that appeal to a wide range of users:

Gamers: Experience smooth gameplay with high frame rates and advanced graphics rendering.

Content Creators: Handle 4K video editing, rendering, and other creative tasks with ease.

Professionals: Transition seamlessly between home and office setups with its portable design and single-cable operation.

AI Developers: Use its powerful hardware and AI-focused tools for machine learning and data analysis projects.

The Khadas Mind Pro sets a new standard for mini PCs, combining innovative hardware, modular expandability, and advanced connectivity in a compact and portable design. Whether you’re gaming, creating, or innovating, the Mind Pro delivers exceptional performance and versatility, redefining what’s possible in the world of compact computing.

