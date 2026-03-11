Apple Just Transformed the CarPlay Experience in iOS 26.4 Beta 4

Apple has unveiled iOS 26.4 Beta 4, a release that introduces a variety of updates aimed at enhancing functionality, usability, and overall user experience. From improvements in CarPlay to expanded accessibility options, this beta version offers a preview of what users can expect in the future of iOS. While some minor issues remain, the update underscores Apple’s commitment to refining its ecosystem and delivering meaningful enhancements. Below is a detailed look at the most notable changes and features. The video below from HotShotTek gives us a look at the latest features.

CarPlay Enhancements

CarPlay receives several updates designed to improve both privacy and usability:

A new privacy display message in the Music app now requires manual confirmation before granting full access, giving you greater control over your personal data.

Previews of a potential “liquid glass” effect and a cleaner library layout suggest Apple is working toward a more visually polished interface.

Despite these improvements, performance during recording remains sluggish, likely due to system strain in this beta version.

These updates reflect Apple’s focus on creating a more seamless and secure in-car experience. However, further optimization is necessary to address performance issues and ensure a smoother user experience.

Expanded Emoji Library

Apple continues to enhance digital communication with the addition of new emojis, offering users more creative ways to express themselves. The latest additions include:

Bigfoot

A trombone

A treasure chest

Ice

A killer whale

These new emojis expand the range of visual expression, catering to diverse interests and preferences. Additionally, a bug fix ensures emojis display consistently across devices, improving compatibility with Android users. This update highlights Apple’s dedication to fostering seamless cross-platform communication and enhancing the user experience.

Accessibility Improvements

Accessibility settings receive thoughtful updates aimed at making the iOS interface more inclusive and user-friendly. One notable change is the renaming of the “Reduce Like Effect” option to “Reduce Brightness Effect.” This feature minimizes glowing animations in areas such as Spotlight Search, making the interface more comfortable for users sensitive to visual effects.

These updates demonstrate Apple’s ongoing efforts to create a more inclusive ecosystem, making sure that all users can navigate their devices with ease and comfort.

Apple Music Enhancements

Apple Music sees several performance upgrades that enhance usability and responsiveness:

Playlist creation is now faster and more intuitive, with improved suggestions tailored to your listening habits.

Complex search queries are processed more efficiently, making it easier to locate specific tracks, albums, or artists.

These changes are particularly beneficial for users with large music libraries, streamlining music management and improving the overall listening experience. By focusing on performance and personalization, Apple continues to refine its music platform to meet the needs of its diverse user base.

Measurement App Updates

The Measurement app introduces new features designed to improve functionality and visual appeal:

Users can now switch between imperial and metric units directly within the app settings, offering greater flexibility for global users.

A “liquid glass” design enhances the app’s aesthetic, making it more visually engaging.

While these updates improve usability, some measurement inaccuracies persist, indicating that further refinements are needed in future updates. Nonetheless, these changes mark a step forward in making the app more versatile and user-friendly.

General Performance and Stability

iOS 26.4 Beta 4 places a strong emphasis on improving overall device performance and reliability:

Stability has improved across devices, including iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches and Apple TVs, with fewer crashes overviewed during regular use.

Battery life remains consistent, though some users have noted minor overheating during prolonged use of resource-intensive apps.

While beta software often comes with inherent risks, this version has proven relatively stable for most users. These improvements suggest that Apple is making steady progress toward delivering a more reliable and efficient operating system.

Other Observations

Some areas remain unchanged in this update, while others see slight improvements:

Messaging apps and pinned conversations retain their current functionality, with no major updates introduced in this beta version.

Spotlight Search usability has improved slightly, thanks to updated accessibility settings that make navigation smoother.

However, occasional lag during intensive tasks serves as a reminder that this is still a beta release. These minor issues are expected to be addressed in future updates as Apple continues to refine the software.

Looking Ahead

The iOS 26.4 Beta 4 update showcases Apple’s dedication to enhancing its ecosystem through thoughtful updates and feature refinements. With improvements in CarPlay, expanded emoji options, accessibility enhancements, and Apple Music upgrades, this beta version offers meaningful advancements for users. While minor issues such as overheating and occasional lag persist, these are typical of beta releases and are likely to be resolved in the final version.

Overall, iOS 26.4 Beta 4 represents a promising step forward, providing users with a glimpse of a more seamless, feature-rich iOS experience.

Source: HotshotTek



