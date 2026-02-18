Apple Just Dropped iOS 26.4 Beta 1: New Features Revealed

Apple has officially released iOS 26.4 Beta 1, offering developers and tech enthusiasts an early look at the latest updates and enhancements. This beta version introduces a variety of system improvements, app updates, and interface refinements aimed at enhancing functionality, security, and user experience. With the public beta anticipated in the coming weeks, here’s a detailed breakdown of the most noteworthy features and changes. The video below from

System-Level Enhancements

iOS 26.4 Beta 1 brings several significant updates at the system level, focusing on improving performance, security, and user control. These updates include:

Updated modem firmware for the iPhone 17 series, designed to improve connectivity and ensure greater stability during calls and data usage.

for the iPhone 17 series, designed to improve connectivity and ensure greater stability during calls and data usage. A streamlined Settings interface , where the build number is now hidden by default and requires a tap to view, simplifies the layout for everyday users.

, where the build number is now hidden by default and requires a tap to view, simplifies the layout for everyday users. A new location services toggle for managed devices, granting users more control over how their location data is accessed and shared.

for managed devices, granting users more control over how their location data is accessed and shared. Beta support for end-to-end encryption in RCS messaging, enhancing the security of text-based communication across supported platforms.

These updates reflect Apple’s ongoing focus on delivering a secure and user-friendly operating system while addressing the evolving needs of its users.

Apple Music: Enhanced Features for Music Lovers

Apple Music receives several updates in iOS 26.4 Beta 1, aimed at making music discovery and interaction more engaging. Key additions include:

The new “Concerts Near You” feature, which integrates local concert information and ticket purchasing options directly into artist pages, makes it easier to connect with live music events.

feature, which integrates local concert information and ticket purchasing options directly into artist pages, makes it easier to connect with live music events. The introduction of “Playlist Playground,” an AI-powered tool that generates personalized playlists based on text prompts, allows users to create music collections tailored to their mood or preferences.

an AI-powered tool that generates personalized playlists based on text prompts, allows users to create music collections tailored to their mood or preferences. Redesigned album and playlist pages featuring full-screen animated artwork, adding a visually dynamic element to the browsing experience.

These enhancements aim to provide a more immersive and personalized music experience, catering to both casual listeners and avid music enthusiasts.

Widgets and Visual Updates

iOS 26.4 Beta 1 introduces new widgets and visual changes that enhance both functionality and aesthetics. These updates include:

Ambient music widgets that allow quick access to curated modes such as sleep, chill, productivity, and well-being, helping users set the right tone for their activities.

that allow quick access to curated modes such as sleep, chill, productivity, and well-being, helping users set the right tone for their activities. Updates to the Contacts app, including a liquid glass effect on buttons, improved text visibility, and a new “Downtime Contact” label for better organization and accessibility.

These changes not only improve usability but also add a layer of visual sophistication to the user interface, making everyday interactions more seamless and enjoyable.

Apple Podcasts and Multimedia Playback

Podcast enthusiasts will find notable improvements in iOS 26.4 Beta 1, particularly in video playback capabilities. Key features include:

Full video playback for podcast episodes, offering a richer multimedia experience for users who enjoy visual content alongside audio.

for podcast episodes, offering a richer multimedia experience for users who enjoy visual content alongside audio. Inline playback and toggle options, allowing users to switch effortlessly between audio and video modes depending on their preferences.

These updates enhance the versatility of Apple Podcasts, making it a more comprehensive platform for consuming both audio and video content.

Privacy, Security, and Device Protection

Privacy and security remain at the forefront of iOS 26.4 Beta 1, with several new features aimed at safeguarding user data and devices. Highlights include:

Stolen device protection is enabled by default on all newly sold Apple devices, making sure that stolen devices remain locked and unusable without proper authentication.

is enabled by default on all newly sold Apple devices, making sure that stolen devices remain locked and unusable without proper authentication. Enhanced privacy controls, such as the new location services toggle for managed devices, give users greater oversight of their data.

These updates underscore Apple’s commitment to maintaining a secure ecosystem for its users, addressing concerns about data privacy and device theft.

Performance and Battery Considerations

As with most beta releases, iOS 26.4 Beta 1 comes with some performance trade-offs. Early testing reveals:

Geekbench scores that are slightly lower compared to the previous version, iOS 26.3, indicate minor performance dips in this beta phase.

that are slightly lower compared to the previous version, iOS 26.3, indicate minor performance dips in this beta phase. Battery life that may be less optimal, a common occurrence in early beta versions, as Apple continues to refine the system.

These issues are expected to improve in subsequent updates as Apple addresses performance optimization and battery efficiency.

Interface Adjustments and Customization

iOS 26.4 Beta 1 introduces several subtle yet impactful changes to the interface, focusing on usability and personalization. Notable updates include:

Dark mode in the Find My app now features a true black background, reducing eye strain during nighttime use.

now features a true black background, reducing eye strain during nighttime use. The App Store search bar has been relocated to the top of the screen, accompanied by a redesigned account page for easier navigation and account management.

has been relocated to the top of the screen, accompanied by a redesigned account page for easier navigation and account management. Default wallpapers , such as Weather and Astronomy, now require manual downloads, giving users more control over their device’s appearance.

, such as Weather and Astronomy, now require manual downloads, giving users more control over their device’s appearance. The Freeform app introduces a new splash screen, though no additional features have been identified in this beta release.

These updates aim to balance functionality with aesthetic appeal, allowing users to customize their devices while maintaining a clean and modern interface.

What’s Next?

Apple is expected to release iOS 26.4 Beta 2 in early March, with the final version projected to arrive by the end of the month. As with any beta release, this version serves as a testing ground for new features and refinements. Future updates are likely to address the current performance and battery life concerns while introducing additional improvements to further enhance the user experience.

