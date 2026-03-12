iOS 26.4 Beta 4 is Out: The Final Polish Before the Spring Release

Apple has officially rolled out the fourth beta of iOS 26.4, marking a pivotal step toward the final release. This update focuses on enhancing performance, refining stability, and introducing new features to elevate the user experience. By prioritizing the optimization of existing functionalities, iOS 26.4 aims to deliver a seamless and efficient operating system for your device. Whether you’re a beta tester or eagerly awaiting the public release, this update promises meaningful improvements. The video below from iReviews gives us more details about the new beta.

Key Insights About the Beta

The iOS 26.4 beta, identified by build number 23E5234A, is widely expected to be the final pre-release version before the Release Candidate (RC). The update size varies significantly, with some users experiencing downloads as large as 13 GB, depending on their device model and prior updates. This stage is critical for addressing lingering issues and making sure of a polished final release.

For beta testers, this is an opportunity to explore the latest features and provide valuable feedback to Apple. By participating in the beta program, you contribute to refining the software and making sure a smoother experience for all users upon public rollout.

Notable Features and Enhancements

iOS 26.4 introduces a range of new features and adjustments designed to improve usability, personalization and overall functionality. Here are the most significant updates:

Expanded Emoji Library: The update adds several new emojis, including creative options like an orc, ballet dancer, fighting cloud, landslide, treasure chest and distort. These additions enhance your ability to express yourself in messages and conversations, making communication more dynamic and engaging.

The “Reduce Bright Effects” feature under Display & Brightness settings has been upgraded. It now minimizes highlights and flashing effects more effectively, offering a more comfortable viewing experience for users sensitive to bright visuals. Music App Redesign: The Music app receives a refreshed design for albums and playlists, along with new features like “Playlist Playground” and “Concerts Near You.” These updates make discovering and enjoying music more intuitive and personalized.

These enhancements reflect Apple’s commitment to blending functionality with user-centric design, making sure that the update caters to a wide range of preferences and needs.

Bug Fixes for Improved Stability

iOS 26.4 addresses several bugs overviewed in earlier versions, contributing to a more stable and reliable system. Key fixes include:

Safari Background Downloads: Issues with background downloads in Safari have been resolved, making sure smoother file management and uninterrupted browsing experiences.

These fixes aim to eliminate common frustrations, allowing users to enjoy a more seamless and dependable experience across their devices.

Performance and Battery Life Enhancements

Performance optimization is a standout feature of iOS 26.4. Early benchmarks reveal record-breaking scores, with single-core performance reaching an impressive 10,175. Everyday tasks, from launching apps to multitasking, feel faster and more responsive, reflecting the system’s improved efficiency.

Battery life also sees significant improvements. Users’ overview extended usage times, whether for casual browsing, streaming, or intensive tasks like gaming. These enhancements ensure your device remains dependable throughout the day, catering to a variety of usage patterns. For those who rely on their devices for productivity or entertainment, these updates provide a noticeable boost in reliability.

Looking Ahead

The Release Candidate for iOS 26.4 is expected to arrive on March 16, with the final public release anticipated on March 23. As Apple finalizes this update, attention is already shifting to iOS 26.5, which is currently in development. While 26.5 is expected to introduce new Siri features, it will likely be a smaller update compared to the comprehensive changes in 26.4.

For users, this roadmap underscores Apple’s commitment to continuous improvement, making sure that each update builds on the strengths of its predecessor while addressing user feedback and emerging needs.

Why iOS 26.4 Matters

iOS 26.4 represents a balanced blend of performance improvements, stability refinements, and new features. From the expanded emoji library to functional enhancements in display settings and the Music app, this update caters to a diverse range of user preferences. The record-breaking benchmarks and extended battery life further solidify its position as a significant milestone in Apple’s software evolution.

As the final release approaches, users can look forward to a polished, feature-rich experience that enhances both functionality and usability. Whether you’re a beta tester exploring the latest features or eagerly awaiting the public rollout, iOS 26.4 sets a high standard for future updates, making sure your device remains efficient, reliable and enjoyable to use.

