Hidden Features in iOS 26.4 Beta 3 Apple Didn’t Put in the Notes

Apple’s iOS 26.4 Beta 3 introduces a variety of updates designed to enhance functionality, address persistent issues, and refine the user experience. This release continues Apple’s commitment to improving its software ecosystem, offering users a glimpse into upcoming features while addressing critical bugs. However, as with any beta, some features remain incomplete or require further refinement. Below is a detailed breakdown of the most notable updates, fixes, and areas still under development in a new video from HotshotTek.

New Features: Enhanced Connectivity and Personalization

iOS 26.4 Beta 3 introduces several new features aimed at improving usability and offering greater personalization. These updates reflect Apple’s focus on creating a more seamless and enjoyable experience for users. Key additions include:

Expanded Emoji Library: The inclusion of new emojis, such as Bigfoot, a treasure chest, and a killer whale, provides users with more creative ways to express themselves in messages.

The inclusion of new emojis, such as Bigfoot, a treasure chest, and a killer whale, provides users with more creative ways to express themselves in messages. Hotspot Data Monitoring: A redesigned hotspot interface now allows users to monitor data usage for connected devices directly from the settings menu, giving greater control over network management.

A redesigned hotspot interface now allows users to monitor data usage for connected devices directly from the settings menu, giving greater control over network management. Apple Music Enhancements: Updates to the playlist creation process and a redesigned splash screen improve navigation and make the app more user-friendly.

These features not only enhance personalization but also improve the overall functionality of the operating system, making sure a smoother and more intuitive user experience.

Bug Fixes: Addressing Longstanding Issues

This beta release resolves several persistent issues that have affected users in previous versions. These fixes aim to improve the reliability and efficiency of iOS devices. Key bug fixes include:

App Store Performance: Loading delays during app updates have been eliminated, making sure a faster and more seamless experience when managing applications.

Loading delays during app updates have been eliminated, making sure a faster and more seamless experience when managing applications. Spotlight Search Accuracy: Search results are now delivered more quickly and with greater precision, making it easier to locate content on your device.

Search results are now delivered more quickly and with greater precision, making it easier to locate content on your device. Charging Reliability: Issues with inconsistent charging performance, particularly on models like the iPhone 13 Mini, have been resolved to ensure dependable functionality.

These improvements address critical pain points, enhancing the overall performance and dependability of iOS devices.

Known Issues: Features Still Under Development

While iOS 26.4 Beta 3 introduces significant improvements, some features remain incomplete or require further refinement. These unresolved issues highlight areas where additional development is needed to meet user expectations. Notable issues include:

Reduce Highlight Effect: A new toggle in the Accessibility settings has been introduced but lacks clear functionality or explanation, leaving its purpose ambiguous.

A new toggle in the Accessibility settings has been introduced but lacks clear functionality or explanation, leaving its purpose ambiguous. Font Misalignment: Minor inconsistencies, such as those found in the “Add Money” section of the profile page, detract from the polished experience Apple aims to deliver.

Minor inconsistencies, such as those found in the “Add Money” section of the profile page, detract from the polished experience Apple aims to deliver. Wireless CarPlay Compatibility: Media streaming via CarPlay for Apple TV remains unavailable, limiting functionality for users who rely on this feature.

These issues serve as a reminder that beta software is a work in progress, with further updates expected to address these shortcomings.

User Interface Updates: Streamlined and Intuitive Design

Subtle yet impactful changes to the user interface in iOS 26.4 Beta 3 enhance both functionality and aesthetics. These updates aim to create a cleaner and more intuitive experience for users. Key interface improvements include:

Hotspot Data Tracker: The revamped layout simplifies the process of viewing and managing connected devices, making it easier to monitor network activity.

The revamped layout simplifies the process of viewing and managing connected devices, making it easier to monitor network activity. Apple Music Adjustments: Enhancements to the search bar and playlist creation process streamline navigation, improving usability for music enthusiasts.

These refinements demonstrate Apple’s ongoing efforts to deliver a visually appealing and user-friendly interface.

Looking Ahead: Anticipated Developments

As part of Apple’s iterative beta release process, iOS 26.4 Beta 3 represents a step forward in the ongoing development of the operating system. Future updates are expected to address unresolved issues and introduce additional features. Areas of anticipated progress include:

Enhancements to the “Reduce Highlight Effect” toggle, providing clearer functionality and purpose.

Improvements to Wireless CarPlay media streaming, potentially allowing compatibility with Apple TV in upcoming releases.

By participating in the beta program, users gain early access to these updates and have the opportunity to provide valuable feedback that influences the final product. However, it is important to remember that beta software may still contain bugs and incomplete features, making it less stable than official releases.

iOS 26.4 Beta 3 underscores Apple’s dedication to continuous improvement, offering users a preview of upcoming advancements while addressing critical issues. Staying informed about these updates allows you to maximize the potential of your device and anticipate future enhancements.

