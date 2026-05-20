Secret iPhone Features You Probably Aren’t Using

Think you know everything about your iPhone? Think again. Apple has integrated a wealth of features into its devices, many of which remain underutilized. These tools are designed to enhance your productivity, simplify tasks and improve your overall experience. From intuitive shortcuts to powerful utilities, these hidden gems can transform how you interact with your iPhone. Here’s a detailed look at ten features you might not know about, and why you should start using them today. The video below from iReviews gives us more details.

1. Safari: A Browser Packed with Productivity

Safari is more than just a web browser; it’s a productivity powerhouse with features that can streamline your online activities:

Paste and Go: Save time when navigating to websites. Instead of pasting a URL and pressing enter, use the “Paste and Go” option to jump directly to the page in one step.

Save time when navigating to websites. Instead of pasting a URL and pressing enter, use the “Paste and Go” option to jump directly to the page in one step. Find on Page: Searching for specific information on a webpage? Use the “Find on Page” feature to locate keywords or phrases instantly, eliminating the need for endless scrolling.

Searching for specific information on a webpage? Use the “Find on Page” feature to locate keywords or phrases instantly, eliminating the need for endless scrolling. Full-Page Screenshots: Capture entire webpages as PDFs or long images. This feature is perfect for saving articles, research, or visual references for later use or sharing.

These tools make Safari a versatile companion for both casual browsing and professional tasks.

2. Siri: A Smarter Personal Assistant

Siri is more than a voice assistant, it’s a powerful tool that can simplify your daily routine:

Find Your Devices: Misplaced your AirPods or another Apple device? Ask Siri to play a sound on the device, even if location services are turned off. This feature is particularly useful for locating items at home or in nearby spaces.

Misplaced your AirPods or another Apple device? Ask Siri to play a sound on the device, even if location services are turned off. This feature is particularly useful for locating items at home or in nearby spaces. Notification Announcements: Enable Siri to read notifications aloud through your iPhone’s speaker or connected headphones. This is especially helpful when driving, exercising, or multitasking.

By using Siri’s capabilities, you can stay organized and connected without lifting a finger.

3. App Store Shortcuts: Simplify App Management

Updating apps doesn’t have to be a tedious process. With a simple long-press on the App Store icon, you can access app updates directly. This shortcut eliminates the need to navigate through multiple menus, making sure your apps remain up-to-date with minimal effort. It’s a small but impactful feature that saves time and keeps your device running smoothly.

4. 3D Touch: Quick Access to Essential Functions

3D Touch offers a faster way to interact with your favorite apps. For example, if you frequently use Maps, pressing firmly on the app icon allows you to:

Mark or Share Locations: Quickly mark your current location or share it with others without opening the app. This is ideal for coordinating meeting points or saving important places on the go.

This feature brings convenience to your fingertips, making navigation and sharing more efficient.

5. Accessibility Features: Tools for Everyone

Apple’s accessibility settings are designed to assist users with specific needs, but they also offer benefits for everyone:

Call Audio Routing: Automatically route calls to speaker or Bluetooth devices. This is particularly useful if you frequently use hands-free systems or headphones during calls.

Automatically route calls to speaker or Bluetooth devices. This is particularly useful if you frequently use hands-free systems or headphones during calls. Emergency Bypass: Ensure you never miss critical calls or messages by allowing this feature for specific contacts. Their communications will bypass silent or focus modes, making sure you stay connected when it matters most.

These features demonstrate how accessibility tools can enhance convenience and customization for all users.

6. CarPlay Automations: Seamless Driving Experience

CarPlay users can take advantage of automations to make driving safer and more convenient:

Auto-Launch Apps: Set specific apps, such as Music or Maps, to open automatically when your iPhone connects to CarPlay. This reduces distractions and ensures you’re ready to hit the road with your preferred tools at hand.

By automating these tasks, you can focus on driving while still enjoying a personalized in-car experience.

Why These Features Deserve Your Attention

These hidden iPhone features reflect Apple’s commitment to creating a device that adapts to your needs. By exploring tools like Safari’s advanced functions, Siri’s expanded capabilities and accessibility options, you can unlock new levels of efficiency and convenience.

Whether you’re looking to save time, stay organized, or enhance your daily tasks, these features are designed to make your life easier. Start experimenting with them today to discover how they can improve your iPhone experience. You might be surprised at how much more productive and enjoyable your interactions with your device can become.

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Source & Image Credit: iReviews



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