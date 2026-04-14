10 iPhone Features You Didn’t Know Existed (2026)

Think you’ve mastered your iPhone? Think again. Apple’s iconic device is packed with hidden features that can enhance your experience, making it more efficient, personalized and enjoyable. Whether you’re a casual user or a tech enthusiast, these lesser-known tricks can help you unlock your iPhone’s full potential. Let’s dive into ten practical tips that can elevate the way you use your device. The video below from iReviews gives us more details.

1. Personalize Your Voicemail Greetings

Your voicemail doesn’t have to sound generic. With your iPhone, you can create custom voicemail greetings tailored to specific callers, making it easier to separate personal and professional contacts. This feature ensures that your callers always hear a relevant message when you’re unavailable. To set it up:

Open the Phone app and tap on “Voicemail.”

Follow the prompts to record your personalized message.

You can switch between default and custom greetings as needed, giving you flexibility and a professional edge.

2. Extract Text Using Your Camera

Your iPhone’s camera is more than just a tool for taking photos, it can recognize and extract text in real time. This feature is perfect for quickly grabbing information from documents, signs, or even handwritten notes without needing to take a photo. Simply point your camera at the text and options like “Copy,” “Translate,” “Search,” or “Share” will appear. It’s a time-saving tool for both work and everyday tasks, making it easier to handle information on the go.

3. Add Flair to iMessages with Emoji Effects

Make your iMessages more engaging by pairing emojis with bubble or screen effects. For instance, sending a single heart emoji with the “Loud” bubble effect can make your message stand out. To try it:

Type your emoji in the message field.

Press and hold the send button.

Select an effect from the menu.

This feature adds a fun, expressive touch to your conversations, making them more dynamic and memorable.

4. Use Calculator Shortcuts

The Calculator app has hidden shortcuts that can simplify your tasks. If you’ve copied a number from another app, you can paste it directly into the calculator instead of typing it out. Similarly, you can copy the result of a calculation and paste it into apps like Notes or Messages. These small but powerful tricks make multitasking with numbers much easier, especially when you’re juggling multiple tasks.

5. Fine-Tune Camera and Microphone Settings in Apps

Third-party apps that use your camera and microphone often allow for customization to suit your needs. For example:

Adjust portrait effects or lighting directly within the app for professional-looking photos.

Toggle microphone modes like “Voice Isolation” or “Wide Spectrum” to improve audio quality during calls or recordings.

These settings are particularly useful for video calls, content creation, or capturing high-quality media in different environments, giving you more control over your device’s capabilities.

6. Move Apps Across Screens More Efficiently

Reorganizing your home screen doesn’t have to be a hassle. Instead of dragging apps one by one, use this time-saving trick:

Press and hold an app to start moving it.

While holding the app, use another finger to swipe between screens.

This method allows you to move apps across multiple pages quickly, making it easier to organize your home screen exactly how you want it.

7. Manage Home Screen Pages with Ease

Your iPhone allows you to enable, disable, or rearrange entire home screen pages, giving you more control over how your apps are displayed. To do this:

Press and hold any empty space on your home screen.

Tap the page dots at the bottom of the screen.

Make adjustments to show, hide, or reorder pages.

This feature is ideal for organizing apps by category, decluttering your home screen, or creating a more streamlined experience.

8. Navigate the App Library Faster

The App Library, introduced in iOS 14, is a powerful tool for managing apps. Instead of scrolling endlessly, use the alphabetical shortcuts on the right side of the screen to jump directly to the app you need. You can also search for apps in the Settings app to quickly adjust preferences. This makes finding and managing apps faster, more intuitive and less time-consuming.

9. Quickly Type the Degree Symbol

Typing the degree symbol (°) on your iPhone is simpler than you might think. This is especially handy for writing temperatures or angles without switching keyboards or apps. Here’s how:

Tap and hold the “0” key on your keyboard.

Select the degree symbol from the pop-up menu.

This small trick can save you time and make your messages or notes more precise.

10. Unlock Your iPhone’s Full Potential

These ten tricks are just a glimpse of what your iPhone can do. By incorporating them into your daily routine, you can save time, boost productivity and enhance your overall experience. From customizing voicemail greetings to navigating the App Library, these features are designed to simplify your life and make your device more enjoyable to use. Start exploring today and discover how these hidden gems can transform the way you interact with your iPhone.

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Source & Image Credit: iReviews



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