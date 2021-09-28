Retro Dreamer Raspberry Pi CM4 handheld console kit from £79

Retro gamers searching for a portable retro gaming solution may be interested in a new Retro Dreamer Raspberry Pi handheld games console kit, that allows you to build your very own retro games system. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already raised over 3 times its required pledge goal with still 17 days remaining thanks to nearly 200 backers.

Specifications of the Retro Dreamer Raspberry Pi handheld console

A MRGC circuit board

A CM4 Module & Screen Display connecting daughter board

L2/R2 board with ready solder wiring connector

A 3.0″ IPS Screen

A Game Cartridge with WIFI Module build in

A 2.5d polish Glass Screen Lens with back adhesive

A Speaker

2 x 14500 800 mAh 3.7V rechargeable battery

A EXT – USB charging cable

2 x black color buttons for L2 R2 trigger buttons

4 x rubber for L2 R2 trigger buttons

2 x screws (only needed if you plan to mods with PSV 2000 analog stick)

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $107 or £79 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Retro Dreamer G4A (Games For All) Raspberry Pi handheld allow you to build your own retro gaming console by using powerful raspberry pi CM4 module with the classic handheld gaming console shell case. You are able to customize the shell case you like and have few different game cartridge’s with different software(Operating System).”

Assuming that the Retro Dreamer funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the Retro Dreamer Raspberry Pi handheld console project play the promotional video below.

” The 2nd generation is Retro Dreamer G4A Raspberry Pi handheld module with 3″ 640 x 480 resolution screen 4:3 aspect ratio. Due to the compact size(3 inch screen),the difficulty to modified the front shell case had reduce. The overall performance is improved from 1st generation-raspberry pi CM3 compared to Raspberry Pi CM4.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the Raspberry Pi handheld console, jump over to the official Retro Dreamer crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

