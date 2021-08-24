Playdate gaming console taken apart by iFixit

The Playdate is a new handheld gaming console from Panic that is currently available to pre-order, the console will go on sale next year.

Now we get to find out more details about this interesting new gaming console as iFixit have managed to get their hands on one and taken it apart.

The console comes with an interactive crank on the side which is used in games, it also comes with a 2.7 inch display which has a resolution of 400 x 240 pixels.

There is a 180 MHz ARM Cortex-M7F CPU, 16MB of RAM and 4GB of storage and 2.4GHz WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, a headphone jack and USB-C. The devie is designed to be a retro style console which will come with a bunch of new games.

Given how different this diminutive handheld game console is from our typical teardown subjects, we went into this one with a focus on fun. More than specs, or future repair concerns, we focused on examining how this brand-new, category-creating device was put together. We also wanted to give everyone waiting months for their pre-ordered device a fresh look, inside and out. We’re just that nice—definitely nice and not just desperately curious.

iFixit scored the Playdate gaming console 6 out of 10 on their repair index, 1 means a device is really difficult to repair and 10 means it is easy to repair. You can find out more information over at iFixit at the link below.

Source iFixit

