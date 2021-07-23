Playdate handheld games console preorders start July 29th

The development team at Panic creating the unique and highly anticipated Playdate console have today announced that preorders will start later this month on July 29th 2021. Equipped with a cranking handle on the right-hand side the handheld console will provide a unique way to interact with games designed for the console. Not every game will use the crank and it provides developers with a unique way user interaction and control.

“Yes, the crank. Is it a gimmick? Nah. Does it charge Playdate’s battery? Nope. Is it really fun? Yes yes yes. It’s an analog controller that flips out from the side, allowing you to precisely dial in the action. Not every game uses it, but some really do, like Crankin’s Time Travel Adventure.”

“Here’s the truly unique bit. Playdate isn’t just an empty system. Once you set up your Playdate, you’ll start to receive two brand new games… every week. For 12 weeks. That’s 24 free games, in lots of genres. Some are short. Some are long. Will you love them all? Probably not. Will you have a great time trying them? Absolutely.”

“That’s not all. We’re lining up more games, and we’re working on cool ways to distribute them. Stay tuned. You will also be able to make your own Playdate games, as our SDK – coming soon – will be free to download, no special hardware required. And with our Pulp game maker, all you need is a web browser. And side-loading games directly onto the Playdate is easy.”

Source : Panic

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals