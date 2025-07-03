Nintendo Switch 2 Review Everything You NEED to Know

The console’s improvements are evident in its performance, design, and user experience, but whether these upgrades justify the investment depends on your gaming preferences and priorities. The video below from Andrew Ethan Zeng gives us a look at the new Nintendo Switch 2 console.

Performance and Game Library

The Nintendo Switch 2 introduces significant performance enhancements, delivering a smoother and more immersive gaming experience. Exclusive launch titles such as Mario Kart World and the Joy-Con 2 showcase mini-game demonstrate the console’s capabilities, while enhanced versions of fan favorites like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Metroid Prime 4 now support 4K resolution, 60 FPS, and faster load times. These upgrades provide sharper visuals and more fluid gameplay, appealing to both casual and competitive players.

Backward compatibility ensures that your existing Nintendo Switch library remains accessible, with the added benefit of save file transfers for a seamless transition. Upcoming titles, including Donkey Kong Bonanza and Borderlands 4, promise to expand the console’s appeal further. However, the initial game selection may feel limited for some users, particularly those seeking a broader variety of new releases at launch.

Joy-Con 2: Redesigned for Comfort

The Joy-Con 2 controllers have been redesigned with a focus on comfort and functionality, addressing some of the concerns raised by the original Joy-Cons. A larger, ergonomic design ensures that long gaming sessions are more comfortable, while new features like “mouse mode” enhance precision in games requiring fine control, such as Metroid Prime 4.

The addition of a “C button” introduces voice and video chat capabilities for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, making multiplayer interactions more engaging. Enhanced HD Rumble technology provides more immersive tactile feedback, further enriching the gaming experience. Despite these improvements, analog stick drift remains a concern for some users, though recalibration options offer a temporary solution to this issue.

Design and Build Quality

The Nintendo Switch 2 features a slightly larger and heavier design, incorporating a 7.9-inch 1080p LCD screen with HDR10 support and a 120 Hz refresh rate. These upgrades result in vibrant visuals and smoother gameplay, enhancing the overall gaming experience. The improved kickstand offers better stability, making tabletop gaming more reliable and convenient.

Storage capacity has also been addressed, with support for up to 2TB of microSD storage, accommodating even the largest game libraries. The backward-compatible game card slot now supports new “game key cards,” which require online activation. While this feature adds a layer of security, it may be inconvenient for players without consistent internet access.

User Experience and Customization

The user interface of the Nintendo Switch 2 benefits from upgraded hardware, allowing faster navigation and a more seamless experience. The eShop now loads more quickly, reducing wait times when browsing or purchasing games. New customization options, such as adjustable display modes and enhanced battery management settings, allow users to tailor the console to their preferences, improving usability and convenience.

These updates make the console more user-friendly, catering to a wide range of gaming styles and needs. Whether you prioritize performance, aesthetics, or functionality, the Nintendo Switch 2 offers options to enhance your overall experience.

Audio and Battery Life

The audio capabilities of the Nintendo Switch 2 have been significantly upgraded, with new speakers delivering spatial 3D audio for richer soundscapes and improved stereo separation. A built-in noise-canceling microphone enhances the quality of voice chat, making multiplayer communication clearer and more effective.

Battery life ranges from 2 to 5 hours depending on usage, which may feel limiting for players who frequently game on the go. The absence of fast charging is another drawback, particularly for those who rely on quick recharges during travel or extended gaming sessions. These limitations may require users to plan their gaming time more carefully.

Docked Mode and 4K Gaming

Docked mode is a standout feature of the Nintendo Switch 2, using AI upscaling technology to deliver enhanced visuals on 4K TVs. This results in sharper textures, improved lighting, and overall better performance, making it an attractive option for players seeking console-quality gaming on a larger screen.

While occasional frame rate drops may occur in graphically demanding games, the docked experience remains a strong selling point. The combination of 4K resolution and smoother gameplay ensures that the Nintendo Switch 2 can compete with other modern consoles in terms of visual fidelity and performance.

The Nintendo Switch 2 represents a thoughtful evolution of the original console, offering meaningful upgrades in performance, design, and user experience. Its backward compatibility and exclusive titles make it an appealing choice for gamers seeking enhanced visuals and functionality. However, potential buyers should weigh the benefits against the limitations, such as the limited launch library and recurring hardware concerns, to determine whether the console aligns with their gaming needs.

