Beyond the Hype: Nintendo Switch 2 Hands-On – Does It Deliver?

The Nintendo Switch 2 marks a significant evolution in handheld gaming, blending familiar design elements with modern enhancements to deliver a more refined gaming experience. With features such as a larger display, a 120Hz refresh rate, and innovative game-sharing capabilities, the console aims to elevate portable gaming to new heights. However, certain trade-offs, including the absence of an OLED screen and potentially reduced battery life, may influence its appeal for some users. The video below from Tim Schofield gives us a detailed look at the new Nintendo Switch 2.

Design and Build

The Nintendo Switch 2 features a 7.9-inch 1080p LCD display, offering sharper visuals and a smoother 120Hz refresh rate. This improvement is particularly noticeable in fast-paced games, where fluid motion and crisp details enhance gameplay. However, the lack of OLED technology means the display may not deliver the deep contrasts and vibrant colors seen in other devices, which could be a consideration for players who prioritize visual fidelity.

The console’s slightly larger and heavier frame provides a more robust and durable feel, though it may slightly impact portability for users who prefer a lightweight device. Improved ergonomics, including better button placement and softer button presses, make extended gaming sessions more comfortable. The redesigned kickstand, now more adjustable and stable, enhances tabletop gaming by providing a practical and enjoyable setup for multiplayer or solo play.

Joy-Cons and Controls

The updated Joy-Cons are a standout feature of the Nintendo Switch 2, offering several enhancements that improve usability and durability. Larger joysticks provide better grip and precision, while the durable metal SL/SR buttons ensure longevity. A magnetic attachment system creates a secure and seamless connection to the console, reducing the risk of accidental disconnections during gameplay.

A dedicated C button for game chat adds convenience for online multiplayer sessions, while enhanced haptic feedback delivers a more immersive gaming experience. Additionally, the Joy-Cons now support mouse-like controls, expanding their functionality beyond gaming to include tasks such as navigation and creative applications. These upgrades cater to a diverse audience, from casual players to competitive gamers, by offering responsive and versatile controls.

Performance and Features

Powered by a custom Nvidia processor, the Nintendo Switch 2 delivers faster load times and smoother overall performance, making sure a seamless gaming experience. The inclusion of Wi-Fi 6 connectivity enhances online gameplay by providing a stable and efficient connection, particularly for multiplayer sessions. With 256GB of internal storage and support for microSD cards, the console accommodates larger game libraries, meeting the demands of modern, storage-intensive titles.

One of the most notable features is the game-sharing functionality, which allows players to share games locally or online with friends. This feature fosters a more social gaming experience, allowing multiplayer enjoyment without requiring multiple copies of the same game. Whether you’re playing with friends in the same room or connecting online, this addition enhances the console’s appeal for collaborative play.

Display and Audio

The inclusion of HDR support significantly enhances the visual experience, offering improved dynamic range and more vivid colors. Whether exploring expansive open worlds or engaging in high-stakes battles, the upgraded visuals add depth and realism to gameplay, making every scene more engaging.

Audio has also been improved, with upgraded speakers delivering clearer and more immersive sound. The built-in microphone supports game chat and screen-sharing, further enhancing the console’s versatility for both solo and multiplayer gaming. These audio enhancements ensure that players can fully immerse themselves in their favorite games, whether at home or on the go.

Accessories and Dock

The redesigned dock is a key component of the Nintendo Switch 2, offering 4K 60fps output for a superior gaming experience when connected to a larger screen. With HDMI, USB-C, and Ethernet ports, the dock ensures reliable connectivity and high-quality visuals for home gaming setups. This makes the console a versatile option for players who enjoy both handheld and docked gaming.

An optional camera accessory introduces motion-based gaming and group activities, adding a new layer of interactivity. This feature expands the console’s capabilities, making it suitable for a variety of gaming styles and social settings. Whether playing solo or with friends, the dock and accessories enhance the overall experience.

Battery Life

The Nintendo Switch 2 is equipped with a 5,220mAh battery, offering between 2 to 6.5 hours of gameplay depending on usage. While this is slightly shorter than the battery life of previous models, the faster charging time of approximately three hours helps mitigate the limitation. For players who prioritize extended gaming sessions, this may be a factor to consider, though the improved performance and features may outweigh the shorter battery life for many users.

Game Compatibility

Backward compatibility ensures that your existing Nintendo Switch game library remains playable on the new console, preserving your investment in previous titles. The console also supports faster data writing speeds, accommodating the demands of newer, more storage-intensive games. Launch titles such as “Mario Kart World” and “Donkey Kong Bonanza” showcase the console’s capabilities, setting the stage for an exciting future lineup.

Pro Controller

The redesigned Pro Controller offers a compact form factor and programmable buttons, allowing players to customize their gaming experience. An integrated audio jack adds convenience for private listening, making it a valuable accessory for dedicated gamers. With its ergonomic design and enhanced functionality, the Pro Controller is an excellent option for those seeking a more immersive and tailored gaming experience.

Final Thoughts

The Nintendo Switch 2 strikes a balance between innovation and familiarity, offering a range of upgrades that appeal to both casual and hardcore gamers. While the absence of an OLED display and shorter battery life may be drawbacks for some, the console’s enhanced performance, improved controls, and new features make it a compelling choice. Whether you’re drawn to its 120Hz refresh rate, game-sharing functionality, or 4K dock output, the Nintendo Switch 2 sets a new benchmark for portable gaming, delivering a versatile and engaging experience for players of all types.

Source & Image Credit: Tim Schofield



