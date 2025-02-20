Nintendo Switch 2 to Feature Revamped Online Service

Nintendo is preparing to redefine its gaming ecosystem with the highly anticipated launch of the Nintendo Switch 2. Central to this evolution are significant updates to its online services, including the discontinuation of the My Nintendo Gold Points program and changes to the Game Voucher Program. These adjustments signal a broader restructuring of Nintendo’s digital rewards and subscription offerings, reflecting the company’s vision for the next generation of gaming. As a player, these changes will influence how you earn, redeem, and benefit from rewards, while also shaping game pricing and subscription perks. Below is a detailed look at these updates and their potential impact on your gaming experience. The video below from Sunbro Nation gives us more details about the changes.

End of My Nintendo Gold Points

The My Nintendo Gold Points program, a cornerstone of Nintendo’s rewards system since 2016, is set to end. This program allowed players to earn points from digital and physical game purchases, which could then be redeemed for discounts on future digital purchases. However, Nintendo has announced that Gold Points will no longer be issued after March 25, 2025.

Key details to keep in mind:

You can continue to use your existing Gold Points until they expire, which occurs 12 months after they are earned.

No new Gold Points will be issued after the cutoff date.

The Platinum Points program will remain active, offering rewards for digital goods such as profile icons and other non-monetary items.

While the discontinuation of Gold Points marks the end of a popular discount system, it also hints at the possibility of new reward structures that could better align with Nintendo’s evolving online ecosystem.

Changes to the Game Voucher Program

Nintendo is also revising its Game Voucher Program, a key benefit for Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) subscribers. This program currently allows players to purchase two first-party Nintendo games for $100, offering significant savings on select titles. However, with the arrival of the Nintendo Switch 2, this program will no longer apply to Switch 2-exclusive games.

What this means for you:

The program will remain available for existing Nintendo Switch titles, preserving its value for current-generation games.

Switch 2-exclusive games are expected to adopt a $70 price point, following the precedent set by *The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom*.

This adjustment narrows the scope of the Game Voucher Program but reflects broader industry trends toward higher pricing for next-generation games. While this may limit savings on new releases, it ensures continued value for players invested in the current Nintendo Switch library.

Broader Overhaul of Online Services

The changes to Gold Points and the Game Voucher Program are part of a larger transformation of Nintendo’s online services as the company transitions to the Switch 2 era. These updates suggest that Nintendo is exploring new ways to enhance its digital offerings and provide greater value to its players.

Potential developments could include:

Expanding the Platinum Points program to offer more tangible benefits, such as discounts or exclusive items.

Introducing alternative discount programs or new perks to replace the value lost with the end of Gold Points.

Adopting features similar to competitors like PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass, such as free or discounted games for NSO members.

These potential enhancements could make Nintendo Switch Online more competitive in the rapidly evolving gaming subscription market, offering players additional incentives to remain engaged with the platform.

Rising Prices for Next-Generation Games

One of the most notable shifts accompanying the Nintendo Switch 2 is the anticipated standardization of a $70 price point for flagship titles. This aligns with industry-wide trends and mirrors the pricing of *The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom*. However, not all games will adopt this pricing model, making sure a diverse range of options for players.

Here’s what to expect:

Major first-party releases will likely adopt the $70 price point, reflecting their scale and production value.

Smaller-scale games, remasters, and indie titles may continue to offer varied pricing to accommodate different budgets.

For players, this means that while high-profile games may become more expensive, Nintendo’s extensive library will still cater to a wide range of preferences and price points, maintaining accessibility for all types of gamers.

The Future of Nintendo Switch Online (NSO)

As Nintendo transitions to the next generation, the Nintendo Switch Online service is expected to undergo significant enhancements. These changes aim to provide greater value to subscribers while making sure NSO remains competitive in a market increasingly dominated by robust subscription services.

Possible improvements could include:

Exclusive discounts or free games for NSO subscribers, adding more tangible benefits to the service.

Switch 2-exclusive content or early access to certain titles, rewarding players who invest in the new platform.

New subscription tiers with additional perks, such as expanded game libraries or premium features, to rival offerings like PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass.

These updates could position NSO as a more comprehensive and appealing service, catering to the needs of both casual and dedicated players.

What This Means for You

The upcoming changes to Nintendo’s online services represent a pivotal moment as the company prepares for the next generation of gaming. While the discontinuation of Gold Points and adjustments to the Game Voucher Program may initially seem like a loss, they pave the way for potential new rewards and subscription benefits that could enhance your overall gaming experience.

As the Nintendo Switch 2 launch approaches, more details about these updates are likely to emerge. Whether through expanded NSO offerings, innovative reward systems, or competitive pricing strategies, Nintendo is positioning itself to meet the demands of next-generation gaming. By staying informed, you’ll be better prepared to navigate these changes and make the most of what Nintendo’s evolving ecosystem has to offer.

