Orange Pi CM5 Raspberry Pi CM4 alternative

If you are searching for an alternative to the Raspberry Pi CM4 you might be interested in the Orange Pi CM5 capable of supporting up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of eMMC flash storage. Providing a significant upgrade from the Raspberry Pi CM4, making it a compelling choice for developers and tech enthusiasts alike.

Orange Pi CM5

The Orange Pi CM5 is a innovative computer-on-a-module designed to serve as a robust alternative to the Raspberry Pi CM4. With its advanced specifications and compatibility with existing Raspberry Pi CM4 carrier boards, the Orange Pi CM5 offers a versatile solution for developers and tech enthusiasts. This article delves into the features, pricing, and availability of the Orange Pi CM5, highlighting why it stands out as a superior Raspberry Pi CM4 alternative.

Key Takeaways : Powered by Rockchip RK3588S octa-core processor

Supports up to 16GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB eMMC flash

Compatible with Raspberry Pi CM4 carrier boards

Additional 100-pin connector for extra interfaces

Supports 8K video playback and encoding

Available on AliExpress starting at $70

The Orange Pi CM5 is built around the Rockchip RK3588S octa-core processor, which includes four Cortex-A76 cores running at up to 2.4GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores at 1.8GHz. This powerful SoC is complemented by an Arm Mali-G610 MP4 GPU, capable of supporting OpenGL ES, OpenCL, and Vulkan, making it ideal for graphics-intensive applications.

Memory and Storage:

2GB, 4GB, 8GB, or 16GB LPDDR4x SDRAM

32GB, 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB eMMC flash

Connectivity and Interfaces:

3x 100-pin board-to-board connectors

2x SATA interfaces

HDMI 2.1 or eDP 1.3 for video output

4-lane and 2-lane MIPI DSI interfaces

Gigabit Ethernet (RGMII)

3x USB 2.0, 1x USB 3.0 Type-C

Up to 2x PCIe Gen 2 x1

Compatibility and Software Support

The Orange Pi CM5 is designed to be mostly compatible with the Raspberry Pi CM4, allowing it to be used with existing CM4 carrier boards. However, to fully use the additional interfaces provided by the extra 100-pin connector, the Orange Pi CM5 Base Board is recommended. The company offers various operating system images, including Orange Pi OS (Arch), Ubuntu, Debian, and Android 12, along with source code, user manuals, and schematics.

Pricing and Availability

The Orange Pi CM5 is available for purchase online with the following pricing options:

$70 for the model with 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC flash

$90 for the model with 8GB RAM and 32GB eMMC flash

$119 for the model with 16GB RAM and 32GB eMMC flash

The CM5 Base Board is also available for $20. These competitive prices make the Orange Pi CM5 an attractive option for those seeking a high-performance alternative to the Raspberry Pi CM4.

The Orange Pi CM5 stands out as a powerful and versatile alternative to the Raspberry Pi CM4, offering enhanced performance, more memory, and additional interfaces. Its compatibility with existing CM4 carrier boards and support for various operating systems make it a flexible choice for a wide range of applications. For those looking to explore other areas of interest, the Orange Pi CM5’s advanced features and competitive pricing make it a compelling option worth considering.

For more information on the Orange Pi CM5 and its capabilities, visit the official product page or explore related articles on advanced computing modules and their applications.



