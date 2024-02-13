$19 Orange Pi Zero 2W mini PC features and specifications explored

If you would like to low more about the Orange Pi Zero 2W mini PC which has emerged as a notable player in the realm of single-board computers (SBCs). This tiny mini PC is features impressive capabilities and affordable price point, starting at just $19.99. This quick guide will provide more insight into the small but mighty tool that’s finding its way into the hands of both hobbyists and professionals, offering a versatile solution for a multitude of tech projects in an alternative to other mini PC systems such as the Raspberry Pi Pico in some ways.

At the heart of the Orange Pi Zero 2W is the Allwinner H616 System on Chip (SoC), a powerful combination of a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 CPU and a Mali G31 MP2 GPU. This setup delivers the muscle needed for a variety of tasks, from simple daily computing to more demanding activities like media streaming. For those who need even more power, there’s a version with 4GB of RAM, which stands out for its ability to handle intensive applications with ease.

Orange Pi Zero 2W

One of the key features of the Orange Pi Zero 2W is its connectivity options. It supports Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0, ensuring fast and stable wireless connections. For those who need additional storage, there’s a microSD card slot. The board also includes a 40-pin GPIO header, which is essential for connecting a wide range of sensors and devices, making it a perfect fit for hardware projects. Christopher Barnett from Explaining Computers has kindly created a fantastic overview video explaining more about what you can expect from the Orange Pi Zero 2W mini PC and its features.

The board doesn’t fall short when it comes to display and peripheral connections either. It boasts a mini HDMI 2.0 port that supports 4K video output and two USB-C ports for data transfer and power supply. An additional 24-pin function interface expands its versatility even further, offering more USB ports, Ethernet, an IR receiver, and AV outputs. For users looking to enhance the Orange Pi Zero 2W’s capabilities, there’s an optional expansion board available. This add-on provides even more connectivity options and can tailor the board’s form factor to meet the specific needs of various projects.

When it comes to software, the Orange Pi Zero 2W offers a wide range of support. It’s compatible with operating systems like Ubuntu and Android, giving users the freedom to choose the best OS for their project. The board runs smoothly on a lightweight Linux distribution, although some users have noted stability issues with the native Orange Pi OS.

Orange Pi Zero 2W features and specifications

The Orange Pi Zero 2W is available in multiple RAM configurations, with prices ranging from $19.99 to $31.99.

It features a quad-core Allwinner H616 SoC with ARM Cortex-A53 cores and a Mali G31 MP2 GPU.

The board includes Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, a microSD card slot, and a 40-pin GPIO header.

For wired connections, it has a mini HDMI 2.0 port supporting 4K output and two USB-C ports for data and power.

The board also has a 24-pin function interface offering additional USB ports, Ethernet, IR receiver, audio and video outputs, and user-defined buttons.

An expansion board is available to enhance connectivity and form factor.

The Orange Pi Zero 2W can run various operating systems, including Ubuntu and Android, and offers software support for GPIO control in Android.

The board’s performance is described as responsive when running a Linux distribution with a minimal installation.

Some stability issues were noted with the native Orange Pi OS, particularly when accessing certain system functions.

The Android installation on the Orange Pi Zero 2W is minimal and does not include the Google Play Store, but it does allow for GPIO control through the WiringOP utility.

Android users will find a basic installation that lacks the Google Play Store. However, the board does support GPIO manipulation through the WiringOP utility, which is particularly useful for developers who require hardware control in their Android-based projects.

The Orange Pi Zero 2W is a strong option in the SBC market, striking a balance between affordability and a robust set of features. Its flexible RAM options, capable processor, and comprehensive connectivity make it an ideal choice for a diverse range of projects, from creating media centers to developing IoT devices. With the Orange Pi Zero 2W, tech enthusiasts have a powerful tool at their disposal to bring their innovative ideas to life.



