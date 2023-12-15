New Orange Pi 5 Pro ARM mini PC with 32GB

The Orange Pi 5 Pro ARM mini PC is a formidable new entry in the single-board computer market. This compact device is designed to meet the needs of developers, hobbyists, and tech enthusiasts who require a powerful computing solution. With an impressive 32GB of LPDDR4X RAM and an 8-core ARM CPU, the Orange Pi 5 Pro is well-equipped to handle demanding applications and complex projects, making it a strong competitor in its field.

At the heart of the Orange Pi 5 Pro is the Rockchip RK3588 CPU, an 8-core processor that strikes a balance between high performance and power efficiency. This is achieved through a combination of four Cortex-A76 cores and four Cortex-A55 cores. The Mali G610 MP4 GPU enhances the CPU, providing the graphical capabilities needed for tasks such as smooth 4K video playback, gaming, and emulation.

When it comes to storage and connectivity, the Orange Pi 5 Pro offers a range of options. It supports an NVMe SSD, a microSD card, and an eMMC module, which allows for fast data access and reliable boot media. The device’s connectivity features are comprehensive, including triple HDMI ports, dual gigabit Ethernet, USB Type-C, USB 3.0 ports, and 40 GPIO pins for hardware projects. It also includes an integrated IR receiver, a microphone, and a 3.5mm audio jack for additional multimedia support.

The Orange Pi 5 Pro is designed with expansion in mind. It includes an M.2 E key slot for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, an eMMC interface, a fan header, and an RTC header. The device supports a variety of Linux distributions and Android, providing flexibility for different applications. The Orange Pi OS Droid, based on Android 12, offers a desktop-like experience with access to Google Play and OTA updates.

When compared to competitors like the Raspberry Pi, the Orange Pi 5 Pro stands out with its larger RAM capacity, more powerful CPU, and enhanced I/O capabilities. It is particularly adept at tasks that require significant computing power, such as running sophisticated software or multitasking. While the board supports 4K video and gaming, it is important to note that adding Wi-Fi and Bluetooth functionalities requires an additional module.

The Orange Pi 5 Pro is a high-performance and versatile single-board computer that is particularly appealing to users who need robust hardware capabilities. With its extensive RAM, powerful 8-core CPU, and comprehensive feature set, it is an excellent choice for a wide range of applications, from building a home server to software development, or even creating a media center. The Orange Pi 5 Pro is ready to take on your most challenging projects with ease and is now available to purchase in a range of different memory configurations including 4, 8, 16 and now 32 GB.

The Orange Pi 5 Plus 16GB features a Rockchip RK3588 processor with eight cores (quad-core A76 and quad-core A55), manufactured using an 8nm process and achieving up to 2.4GHz frequency. It includes a 256GB eMMC module and an ARM Mali-G610 GPU, supporting OpenGL ES1.1/2.0/3.2, OpenCL 2.2, and Vulkan 1.2. Memory options include 4GB, 8GB, or 16GB LPDDR4/4x, with an eMMC flash socket compatible with modules from 16GB to 256GB.

The device’s NPU (Neural Processing Unit) supports INT4, INT8, INT16, and FP16 operations, offering up to 6Tops computing power for edge computing in various terminal devices. The Orange Pi 5 Plus is compatible with the Orange Pi OS, as well as Android 12, Debian 11, and Ubuntu 22.04.

It boasts multiple connectivity options: two HDMI output ports, one HDMI input port capable of 8K@60P video decoding, two PCIe 2.5G Ethernet interfaces, an M.2 M-Key slot for NVMe SSDs, and an M.2 E-Key slot for Wi-Fi 6/BT modules. It also has 2 USB 3.0, 2 USB 2.0, and 2 Type-C ports (one for power).

The Orange Pi 5 Plus is versatile in application, suitable for embedded system development enthusiasts and enterprises developing mini machine vision systems with multiple Ethernet ports. It is designed for high-end applications and can be tailored to various industry needs.

As an open-source development board, the Orange Pi can be used to build computers, wireless servers, games, HD video systems, speakers, and more, with support for Android and Scratch, emphasizing its open-source flexibility.



