Orange Pi 5 RK3588S mini PC with 32GB RAM and Wi-Fi 6

Orange has this week announced it will soon be launching a new single-board PC to compete with the likes of the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B and other mini PC systems. The Orange Pi 5 will be powered by a Rockchip RK3588S processor featuring a octa-core chip with four 2.4 GHz ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores, four 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55 cores supported by Mali-G610 MP4 graphics. Full Orange Pi 5 specifications are listed below.

Orange Pi 5 mini PC

Other features include a neural processing unit (NPU) with support for up to 6 TOPS of AI performance and options to include up to 32 GB of RAM with memory options for 4GB, 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB depending on your budget and requirements. Connectivity on the mini PC will be provided in the form of a single USB 3.1 Type-C (with power delivery and DisplayPort 1.4 support), USB 3.0 Type-A, dual USB 2.0 Type-A

HDMI 2.1, Gigabit Ethernet and 3.5mm audio connection together with a power connector suitable for 5V/4A power supplies.

The Orange Pi 5 measures just 100mm x 62mm in size and weighs only 46 g. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Orange, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

